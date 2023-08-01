Gov. Maura Healey needs to act now to make sure the state’s schoolchildren are adequately fed this year.
Bay State schools will open in a little more than a month, and school leaders are still unsure how much funding they will have for free breakfasts and lunches, and who will qualify for them.
That’s because Beacon Hill has dragged its feet on legislation that would make universal free lunch, instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a permanent part of the educational experience.
It wasn’t until Monday that the House and Senate approved, as part of the $56.2 billion state budget for next year, a provision that would require the state to provide breakfast and lunch free for all students.
The measure, which will cost $171.5 million, now goes to Healey for final approval as part of the overall spending package.
While Healey has generally supported funding for universal meals, she hasn’t pushed to make them permanent. Her version of the budget called for a study on extending the program.
That’s not enough.
As food insecurity grows across the nation and across the state, it is imperative our leaders move quickly to ensure all the Bay State’s students are adequately fed. Universal free meal programs have been proven to work.
According to a group of superintendents across the state, 80,000 more students ate lunch in October 2022 in schools that previously did not serve free meals to all, than in October 2019.
“It makes a really big difference for how many meals schools are serving,” Tracy Novick, a Worcester School Committee member and field director for the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, told the State House News Service.
“By removing the potential stigma of being one of those kids who gets a free lunch it makes a huge difference in how many people are taking those meals … that might make a huge difference for some districts in terms of if you can actually serve all students,” Novick added.
School leaders also note that students can experience food insecurity even while living in a family that makes too much money to qualify for free lunches.
“In 2019, 24% of food-insecure children were ineligible to receive free or reduced-price meals in our traditional meal system,” said 80 school superintendents in a letter to legislators in June. “With the lingering economic impacts over the last few years and increasing food costs, returning to the status quo is not a viable option for these families. Students would face the twin barriers of cost and stigma.”
Legislative foot-dragging has real consequences, as school administrators are left to wonder how much food and staff they will need to budget for in the new year, which starts next month.
“There’s a lot of planning in schools that goes in the summertime,” Novick said. “Districts are trying to figure out how much food we’re going to need, and that’s really on hold right now.”
Families are also making plans – or trying to.
“There are families in our districts who are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Mayr Bourque, co-executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. “Even this small shift of whether they need to buy breakfast and lunch is so important for them.”
To not act now would be a dereliction of duty. It’s a simple, straightforward program that has been proven to work to ease food insecurity and boost learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.