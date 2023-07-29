Last week and weekend all across the state and region, beaches — both fresh and saltwater — were closed to swimming on the hottest weekend of the summer so far.
The closures came after heavy rainfall hit the North Shore and Merrimack Valley. These storm events typically lead to overflowing storm sewer drains, as well as runoff from land, known as “non-point source” discharges.
The latter discharges come from oil, pet waste, pesticide, herbicide, fertilizer, road salt, bacteria, sediment, and any other contaminant that ends up on the ground naturally or from human activity. Much of it comes from agricultural sources, such as pig farms or large, industrial-style chicken coops, or slaughterhouses.
While agricultural sources aren’t as prevalent in this part of the country, they do wreak havoc in other parts of the United States. In particular, large swaths of the Gulf of Mexico are considered dead zones due to the runoff from agricultural sources that make their way into the Mississippi River and then into the Gulf.
On a smaller scale, but also damaging, the Merrimack River has multiple combined-sewer overflow pipes which discharge untreated residential and commercial sewage into the river along with rainwater during storm events.
Last week, signs appeared in Newburyport advising people to avoid contact with the water for at least 48 hours — about the amount of time it takes for contaminants to flush out of the river and into the Atlantic Ocean.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, interviewed on Channel 7 News, blamed the cities upstream.
“Those combined sewage overflows that continually get dumped in the Merrimack River upriver from us in communities like Lowell and Manchester, New Hampshire, Haverhill and Lawrence,” he said. “Those are flowing downriver and along with the rain are really the root cause for these high bacteria levels.”
Temporary warning signs were posted at Merrimack River public access points, including Moseley Woods, Cashman Park, Harbormaster, Joppa Flats, and Plum Island, according to the Health Department.
It wasn’t just Newburyport and the Merrimack River. Plum Island and Salisbury Beach were faced with closures. Further south, swimming bans were announced in Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester. The heavy rains flushed contaminants into Gloucester Harbor, where Niles and Pavilion beaches were closed for several days.
Ironically, the one place that remained open was the Good Harbor Beach creek, which had been closed to swimming for over a year because frequent testing showed high bacterial levels. This summer, so far, the creek has been open to swimming. Nobody seems to know why there’s been a sudden change in the test results, as the $180,000 study paid for by taxpayers into the causes of the pollution in the creek came up empty. The results of the study were inconclusive.
“We still don’t have any one item to point to that we can say, ‘This is the cause and this is how we’ll fix it,’ ” Jill Cahill, chief administrative officer for the city, told WBUR.
While the cause of high bacteria counts in Gloucester remains a mystery, in most places it is easy to determine what has caused it, as Newburyport’s mayor succinctly pointed out. The solution to that problem will require billions of dollars, as it requires cities and towns along the Merrimack River to dig up storm-sewer lines and separate them so that the rain can flow into the river, but not the sewage. The sewage needs to go to the sewer treatment plant — not the river. State and federal elected officials have been talking about the problem for years, but to date there isn’t adequate funding to take on such a massive public works project. Perhaps some day in the future there will be.
In the meantime, residents and businesses can do their part. Pick up your dog’s poop, don’t dump oil into storm drains, make sure your septic system is sound, use organic gardening methods rather than insecticides and herbicides. Doing these things is not only good for the environment, but it’s good for you — especially if you want to be able to continue to cool off at your favorite beach or swimming hole.
Think of that during the next heat wave when you see a sign reading: “No swimming due to high bacteria.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.