The proposed redevelopment of Royal Crest is a topic of great debate going into North Andover’s Town Meeting. Both sides make strong arguments, but when the facts are weighed, it’s a project that should move forward
More than 100 comments about the proposal were sent to the Select Board prior to its April 11 meeting. Because it would have taken so long to read them aloud, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues read the names of their authors into the record, and the comments were attached to the meeting’s agenda.
Murphy-Rodrigues separated the names into those for and those against, and they seemed evenly divided. Later in the meeting Eitan Goldberg, chair of the Planning Board and a project supporter, described a similar division on his board, which voted 3-2 vote against the Royal Crest proposal a few days earlier.
Royal Crest is owned by Aimco, which asked Trinity Developers to draw up plans for their property on Route 114. Where there are currently 588 two- and three-bedroom apartments dating back to 1970 on 76 acres, Trinity proposes to replace them with residences that include 824 multi-family units, 97 of which would be permanently affordable, along with 35 units of over-55 housing and 199 townhouses. They also plan to add a hotel, retail and office space, and two dorms for Merrimack College.
“The size, the scope, the density” of these plans, along with the tripling of traffic originating from Royal Crest, were at the heart of the no votes on the Planning Board, Goldberg said. There were also concerns about whether the “mitigation that we’ve gotten through potential development agreements would actually come to fruition.” The negative impact on abutting neighborhoods was also “heavily weighed.”
Arguments in favor of the project included its units of affordable housing, the overall need for housing in the area, and the fact that it’s a mixed-use development replacing an outdated property, he said.
“There are legitimate good reasons to vote for this, there are legitimate good reasons to vote against this, and it’s great that it’s going to Town Meeting and people will have a chance to vote,” Goldberg said.
Thanks to the Housing Choice Act of 2021, which will allow this vote to be decided by a simple majority, it’s unlikely that the outcome will be resounding either way.
The size of the project has usually been discussed in terms of building heights, along with setbacks from Route 114 and from abutters on every other side. After Trinity Financial made reductions to its plan in August and January, a zoning overlay is still required, and many still feel the project is too big.
If Trinity’s plans go into effect, their buildings will offer three times as much square footage as the dwellings that currently stand at Royal Crest, as Peter Boynton of the Planning Board has pointed out.
While the building heights have all been reduced to four stories, the tallest of these is still around 70 feet, which is considerably higher than other four-story buildings in North Andover. So Royal Crest still strikes many as too urban, and out of character with North Andover, John Simons of the Planning Board concluded.
But others see Royal Crest as a poorly utilized space that could bear substantially more housing, in a wider variety of housing types, and serving a wider variety of residents. They may also agree with Goldberg when he stated last summer that just because buildings are taller than what you’re accustomed to is no reason not to build them.
“Why can’t there be, just because there haven’t been in the past?” he said.
There are also dimensions not related to height or volume, that are instead measured in terms of growth over time, which should be taken into account.
North Andover has added 799 units in six developments since 2013, and Peter Boynton feels that the town has done more than its share in response to the governor’s call for more housing. He thinks building another 720 units at Royal Crest “in one shot” is too much, and the town should consider the “cumulative impacts” of what it has already built.
But those new units at Royal Crest would be created over eight to 10 years, which is not an acceleration, but a continuation of the same pace of growth.
And the “cumulative impact” of that construction can be measured by the fact that nearly every unit that has been built since 2013 is now occupied. Planning Director Jean Enright said the developers of 136 units behind China Blossom, which will be open in the fall, have been getting calls of interest for months.
This demand verifies the governor’s concerns about new housing, which North Andover should share. The project also fulfills the town’s needs by concentrating new growth in a spot where the 2018 Master Plan said it should go, along Route 114.
There are strong points against the project, but the benefits — housing to accommodate growth, considerable tax dollars, the development of a sorely outdated property, a permanent buffer zone in relation to abutters, and a range of safeguards and benefits built into the development agreement — outweigh them. The town’s interests would be best served by a “yes” vote on Article 28 at Town Meeting on Tuesday, May 17.
