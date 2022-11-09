The ballots have been cast, but the election isn’t over.
Now comes the waiting. And if the 2020 presidential contest is any indication, patience is not a virtue among large swathes of the electorate. The record number of mail-in and early voting ballots in that race meant the results of that race and hundreds of others across the country were not available for several days. We are all-too-familiar with the chaos that ensued.
Let’s be clear, however: There was no widespread fraud in that election; nothing was stolen, and those who were declared winners actually garnered the most votes. The hundreds of lawsuits filed in the aftermath of the 2020 election did nothing but prove it was one of the most secure, fairly run elections in American history.
It was also one of the most accessible for voters, with many states expanding early and mail-in voting to allow more voters’ voices to be heard. To be sure, much of the innovation was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the changes are here to stay.
And that means residents of states with tight U.S. Senate races -– Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania among them -– may have to wait a while before outcomes are clear.
Many states don’t allow the counting of early or mail-in ballots until Election Day, making for a long, drawn-out process.
“It’s going to take a few days,” acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said earlier this fall. “It doesn’t mean anything nefarious is happening.”
In Massachusetts, Tuesday’s contest was the first general election with permanent vote-by-mail and expanded early voting. Any mail-in ballot postmarked by Tuesday that arrives at an election office by Saturday will be counted. Overseas ballots postmarked on Election Day have until Nov. 18 to arrive.
Asked Monday if some Bay State races could remain undecided after Tuesday night, Secretary of State William Galvin told the State House News Service, “Is it possible? Sure. In a close race, it’s always possible.”
But the length of the count has nothing to do with its fairness or accuracy, and we must all resist the urge to give credence to election deniers and conspiracy theorists who are already crying fraud.
In 2020, former President Donald Trump used the long lag times in the vote count to falsely claim the process was rigged, and kept up the drumbeat through November and December right up until Jan. 6, when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The echoes of that violence linger today, as evidenced last month in San Francisco by the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And there were some 200 GOP election deniers on the ballot across the country Tuesday.
There is much at stake, with both houses of Congress and a number of key governorships up for grabs. That means as the count stretches on, more election deniers and others acting in bad faith will seek to undermine our vote. We can’t let them hold sway.
“I expect to see what we saw in 2020,” Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for the nonpartisan nonprofit Common Cause, told the Washington Post. “Election officials will be counting votes, some results will come in late, and bad actors will be trying to play political games to undermine people’s confidence in the outcome.”
Don’t listen to them.
“In some cases we won’t know the winner of the election until a few days after the election,” President Joe Biden said last Wednesday night. “It takes time to count all of the legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. It’s always been important for citizens in a democracy to be informed and engaged. Now it’s important for citizens to be patient as well.”
