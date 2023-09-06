It’s easy to be cynical when politicians talk about the opioid crisis. It seems that’s all they’ve been doing since it was declared by then- Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodget nearly 10 years ago.
Sure, money has been budgeted and spent. Scores of arrests of drug dealers have been made. And millions of dollars have been targeted toward programs to wean longtime users off opioids using various replacements, such as suboxone and methadone.
The “war on drugs” as waged beginning more than 50 years ago has been deemed a failure. Nowadays words such as “junkie” have been replaced with language that is more sympathetic and understanding of those with substance-use disorders.
Gov. Maura Healey joined other state officials recently for an event on Boston Common, where they planted more than 20,000 purple flags across from the Massachusetts Statehouse. They symbolized the estimated number of deaths in the state from opioid overdoses over the past decade.
Healey told the crowd – many of whom were family members or friends of overdose victims — that her administration will work to expand prevention and treatment options.
“I want you to know that, long after these flags are gone ... the mark of these flags will remain with each and every one of us in the work that we do up in that building,” Healey told the crowd.
There’s a reason this problem is festering: It’s very, very difficult to solve. There is no silver bullet. There is no simple solution. It takes difficult decisions, lots of money, resource allocation in the right places, and political resolve.
It’s not easy for families of drug users to get their sons or daughters into a treatment facility, partly because they might not want help, but also because when they are ready there aren’t enough available beds to handle the population.
The healthcare industry as a whole is typically slow to respond to health crises. The COVID-19 pandemic was an exception – despite the lag. Ultimately it was robust and effective.
Not so with the opioid crisis. If the government were to bring the same level of immediacy to the opioid crisis, maybe it would be solved by now.
The event on Boston Common — like one held on Stacy Boulevard in Gloucester and elsewhere across the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore — was one of many around the nation in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, hosted a Facebook briefing the same day with Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian and substance abuse counselors to discuss what is being done to get more people into treatment and reduce overdose-related fatalities.
She said while the state and federal governments have devoted resources and funding to tackling the problem, more needs to be done to “de-stigmatize addiction, combat the opioid crisis and break down barriers to treatment.”
That’s certainly true. Yet the problem remains as intractable now as it was back in 2014 when overdoses started rising, killing young people at an alarming rate.
The common denominator is fentanyl, as it was present in 93% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available, state officials noted. Some politicians would have you believe that fentanyl is pouring into the country solely over the border of Mexico. And yes, there is a steady flow at that border, but there are myriad shipping routes, not just through Mexico. It’s time for laser focus on eradicating fentanyl, which would greatly impact the number of deadly overdoses, just as the efforts to increase the availability of Narcan have had a noticeable impact.
Last year, opioid-related overdoses took the lives of 2,357 people in Massachusetts, setting a new record high fatality rate of 33.5 per 100,000 people — an increase of 2.5% from the previous year, according to the state Department of Public Health. Among non-Hispanic Blacks, Statehouse writer Christian Wade reported, opioid overdose-related deaths increased by about 42%.
If that’s not an emergency, what is? It’s time for leadership to turn up the heat on the battle and realize the status quo is not working. Saying the same words and doing the same thing time and again? That’s the definition of insanity.
