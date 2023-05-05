As the old saw goes, “If you don’t like the weather in New England, just wait a few minutes.”
Mark Twain was right when he said it roughly 150 years ago, and it still holds true today.
And thanks to climate change, these days the weather is changing faster than the government can adapt.
That’s the thrust behind a new report from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council saying federal flood maps are outdated and unreliable and aren’t providing homeowners and renters with the information they need to make smart decisions about where to live.
The MAPC looked at disaster claims records filed with federal and state emergency management agencies after the historic rains of March 2010, when 1.5 feet of water fell across Massachusetts over 19 days. (More than $59 million in disaster assistance was paid out to state residents after the storm.)
The study found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps – which homeowners and prospective homeowners use to figure out their flood risk – were essentially useless.
Almost all of the disaster claims from the 2010 storms – more than 96% – came from outside FEMA’s “Special Flood Hazard Areas.”
“The vast majority of the 19,395 approved and unique disaster assistance and flood insurance claims we analyzed were outside the SFHA,” said Rachel Bowers, regional planning data analyst at the MAPC. “As a result, most residents were unaware of their risk and damages were much greater than they otherwise might have been.”
Much of that risk, the study found, came from stormwater flooding – not coastal areas.
“While sea level rise rightfully has garnered the attention of researchers, property owners, and municipal and state officials, stormwater flooding (sometimes referred to as inland or urban flooding) … is devastating in its own right,” the study’s authors wrote. “Progress continues on developing models to assess the likely impacts of sea level rise, but no similar predictive tools exist for the widespread, and poorly understood, phenomenon of stormwater flooding.”
And the results can be devastating.
“As the vast majority of claims were outside the SFHA, most residents were unaware of their risk,” the report said. “As a result, damages were much greater than they otherwise might have been. Of the flood claims granted, 87% were for flooding levels of less than one foot and 71% were for flood heights of less than 6 inches, indicating that even moderate levels of flooding can cause significant, widespread damage to properties.”
The problem is only going to get worse, the report noted.
“For example, the number of intense two-day storms increased by 74% from 1901 to 2016,” the authors wrote, “and the heaviest rain events of the year now drop 55% more precipitation than the rainiest days of the midcentury. An additional 40% increase is projected by the end of the century.”
The MAPC offered several suggestions for dealing with the issue, including upgrading municipal stormwater systems. The group, however, also called for lawmakers to pass legislation increasing transparency around flooding data. That includes requiring flood history disclosure.
“Massachusetts is one of only 15 states that has no disclosure requirements for potential homebuyers,” the report noted. “Renters also need to be aware of risks to their properties.
It would be a modest step, but would give homeowners and renters a real picture of the risks to their property and their homes. At the very least, they deserve to know what challenges the next “historic” storm will bring.
