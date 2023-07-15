It is difficult to understate the importance of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval this week of the nation’s first over-the-counter contraceptive.
For the first time, women across the country can access safe, reliable birth control simply by visiting their neighborhood pharmacy or convenience store, or even ordering online. Now, steps must be taken to ensure the medication is affordable to all who need it.
The medication, named Opill, should be available to consumers by early next year, says its manufacturer, Perrigo Co.
It has been a long-time coming. Over-the-counter contraceptives have long been available in most countries across the world. In the United States, however, they have been restricted to women carrying a doctor’s prescription.
A survey last year by the health care research organization KFF found that more than 75% of women of reproductive age were in favor of an over-the-counter contraceptive, and nearly 40% said they were likely to use it.
“This is really a transformation in access to contraceptive care,” Kelly Blanchard, president of the nonprofit Ibis Reproductive Health, told The Associated Press. “Hopefully this will help people overcome those barriers that exist now.”
Opill is both safe and effective. It was approved for prescription use 50 years ago, and the over-the-counter pill will be identical to that version, which is 93% effective at preventing pregnancy with regular daily use.
“Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” Dr. Patricia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
“When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available non-prescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”
Almost half of the nation’s 6 million annual pregnancies are unplanned, and teens and girls, women of color and those with low incomes report additional difficulties in getting prescriptions and picking them up.
An over-the-counter contraceptive could address those inequities – as long as it is affordable. Perrigo has yet to reveal the price for the product. Most older birth control pills cost $15 to $30 a month for those without insurance.
“Today, over-the-counter (drugs) are not covered by private insurance,” said Frederique Welgryn, Perrigo’s global vice president for women’s health. “It would need a change of law to make sure this would be the case. Right now, I think we have some work to do to make that happen.”
Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley wants Opill – and any other OTC contraceptive – to be free.
“We fought hard for this because over-the-counter birth control is essential to our reproductive freedom,” she said earlier this week. “The FDA’s historic approval of the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill in America is a victory in our fight for bodily autonomy and will empower folks to make decisions about their body, their future and when to expand their family. Congress must now … make over-the-counter birth control free to all who need it, without any fees or out-of-pocket costs.”
The FDA’s decision has ensured women have legal access to over-the-counter birth control. It will be up to Congress and the Biden administration to ensure they can afford it.
