The wait is nearly over for anxious parents anticipating the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for their little ones aged 6 months to 4 years old. And as for parents who are still hesitant, the time is now to study the facts, talk to the doctor, and make the right decision.
After various delays – most recently in February when vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna asked for time to collect more data – a decision is expected to come down as soon as June 15. Assuming clinical trials are up to standards, and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues its recommendations, the Biden administration will initially make 10 million doses available to states, pharmacies and community health centers.
“We’re going to ship doses out as fast as possible,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a Thursday briefing. “We’re going to make sure that supply is always meeting demand. And we’re going to do everything we can to make it easy for providers and parents alike to get their kids vaccinated.”
All of this means moms and dads could be bringing their children to doctors’ appointments that will involve what most regular checkups do: inoculations. But this time, it won’t be to prevent tetanus or polio or hepatitis B. Rather, it will be to prevent them from getting – and giving – COVID-19. While most people will feel a great sense of relief, there is still a subset of parents who do not plan to do this. That is troubling.
A national survey conducted by researchers from Northeastern, Harvard, Northwestern and Rutgers in the summer of 2021 posed 10 possible hesitancies to 5,000 parents. They were asked to rate their concerns as major, minor or not a problem at all.
The biggest worry at the time was if the vaccine had been tested enough, with 51 percent of parents saying they would not get their child vaccinated for this reason. This was closely followed by the fear of long-term health effects (50 percent), and how new the vaccines were (46 percent). Immediate side effects and doubts about the vaccine’s effectiveness came in at 44 percent each; gender-specific concerns were in the mid-30 percent range; and – absurdly – fears that vaccine companies or the government are just trying to harm people came in at 32 and 30 percent respectively. At the bottom of the list were religious reasons, at 16 percent.
It’s been a year since the survey was conducted, so one would hope by now far fewer parents plan to withhold the vaccine. The known risks of COVID-19 for children and those they stand to infect – family members, teachers, day care providers, the fully vaccinated elderly man standing behind them in the grocery store – are far more dangerous than any worries about the shot itself.
It’s true. Children generally do not get as sick as adults when they get COVID. But that doesn’t mean they don’t get sick, cannot get really sick, and are not susceptible to more serious developments.
More than 13 million children have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic’s onset, according to the American Academy for Pediatrics. Among them over 42,000 were hospitalized and more than 1,240 died.
Another 8,000-plus contracted multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a condition in which body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Sixty eight of those children died.
Children also get long-term COVID, when previously experienced and new symptoms continue for an extended time. These include body pain, headaches, fatigue, anxiety, depression, fever, cough, breathing trouble and sleep problems. Children have also been shown to be newly diagnosed with diabetes after having the virus.
If none of this feels more frightening than a day or two of a sore arm, lethargy and maybe a slight fever or headache, that’s puzzling. And if the number of deaths feels low and inconsequential to a resistant adult, we ask that parent to consider what it would be like if one of those fatalities was your own daughter or son.
