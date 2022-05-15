The Legislature should approve Gov. Charlie Baker’s $3.5 billion economic development plan as soon as possible.
Since much of the funding is coming from the federal government via the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, and since that money must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, time is of the essence.
That may seem like a long way off, but as reported last week by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, municipal officials testified alongside Baker on Monday in front of a legislative committee that global supply chain issues and competition for a limited pool of contractors mean it takes longer to get projects done.
Andrew Herlihy, Haverhill’s Community Development Department’s division director, told members of the Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies that the city is competing with neighboring states for contractors.
“We’re a gateway city that sits along the border and the competition with New Hampshire and Maine is always there for us from an economic development standpoint,” Herlihy said. “States that can get their ARPA money out on the street more quickly will have a competitive advantage over other states.”
Baker testified that the Legislature shouldn’t wait until the end of its session, which is Dec. 31 of this year.
“We need to act now, to give cities and towns the opportunity and the certainty that will make it possible for them to take advantage of these significant federal resources, before the clock runs out,” Baker told committee members. “Our concern has much to do with what we risk by not doing anything now.”
The bill filed by Baker provides money for every city and town in state.
In the Merrimack Valley, for instance, Methuen is set to receive $300,000 for the Merrimack River Boat Ramp and another $1.5 million to support local economic recovery efforts.
Haverhill, meanwhile, is on tap to receive $11 million for the downtown Merrimack Street redevelopment project, another $1.1 million for the Airfield redevelopment, and $960,000 for economic recovery efforts.
On the North Shore, Salem is set to receive $325,000 for improvements to Peabody, Harbor and Congress streets; $99,000 to make improvements in the Forest River catchment area; $2,000,000 for the Cat Cove Renovation; and another $648,390 to support local economic recovery efforts.
Under the bill, Peabody would get $1.8 million to support local economic recovery efforts and another $75,000 for the Centennial Park Innovation Plan.
On Cape Ann, Gloucester would get $4 million for the Haskell Pond dam repair while Essex would receive $200,000 for a roadbed elevation project.
Newburyport, meanwhile, would get $225,000 for shellfish tank resurfacing at the Newburyport Shellfish Purification Plant and another $338,000 for parking lot and stormwater improvements at the Merrimack River Boat Ramp.
Amesbury would see $350,640 to support local economic recovery.
Clearly, there is real money at stake.
It’s not just local, shovel-ready projects that would benefit.
Baker’s plan also calls for massive spending on creating more affordable housing in the state and millions more on clean energy projects.
Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who also serves as the president of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, told the committee Monday that the Legislature must act to benefit the communities they represent.
“Passing this now means that we will get the money to work before those ARPA time restrictions kick in,” Fuller said.
She’s right, and so is Baker. The Legislature needs to get the ball rolling on this bill to help cities, towns and the people of the commonwealth.
