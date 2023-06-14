There has never been a more dangerous time to be a pedestrian in Massachusetts.
That’s not hyperbole – it’s the grim truth. And it happens when we prioritize cars over people.
The Bay State saw a 35% increase in pedestrian fatalities in 2022, with 101 people killed by vehicles, according to a WalkBoston study. That’s up from 75 deaths in 2021.
We are not an outlier.
“Sadly, pedestrian fatalities have been increasing at an alarming rate for more than a decade,” the Governors Highway Safety Association said in its report on 2021 fatalities.
“The annual number of pedestrian deaths has grown steadily from 4,109 in 2009 to 6,516 in 2020, now accounting for 17% of all traffic fatalities. Pedestrian fatalities skyrocketed in 2021 to an estimated 7,485 deaths – the highest number in 40 years,” the report continues.
The early reports for 2022 indicate that number will be even higher when final reports are filed.
“There is a pedestrian safety crisis on our roads, and it’s only gotten worse since the start of the pandemic,” said Jonathan Adkins, the association’s chief executive officer. “But it’s absolutely mind-boggling and heartbreaking that drivers are killing an average of 19 pedestrians every single day.”
In interviews, federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has noted that every one of those deaths is a tragedy.
That is certainly true here in Essex County, where Sidney Olson’s Andover family, friends and neighbors are still mourning the loss of a bright-eyed, empathetic 5-year-old in an accident at the busy Elm Street intersection.
Sidney Olson was in the crosswalk and the “walk” light was on when she was struck by a tractor-trailer truck. It is an immeasurable loss for family and community alike.
Why is this happening, and with increasingly alarming frequency?
The Governors Highway Safety Association, which has been tracking and analyzing such patterns for decades, cited “a combination of factors, including a surge in dangerous driving that began at the start of the pandemic and has not lessened; larger, heavier vehicles that are more likely to seriously injure or kill people on foot in the event of a crash; roads designed to prioritize fast-moving traffic over slower speeds that are safer for pedestrians; and inadequate infrastructure such as sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting in many parts of the country.”
Anyone trying to traverse the Elm Street intersection in Andover knows the association’s analysis is spot on. And every city and town in Essex County has an Elm Street intersection of its own, a place where pedestrians joke that they’re taking their life in their hands when they’re trying to cross the street. It has long since stopped being funny.
As Eric Olson, Sidney’s father, said, “The way we use roads has evolved much faster than pedestrian safety.”
He has outlined a series of proposed changes at the Elm Street intersection, including:
– Moving vehicle stop lines further from the crosswalk;
– Adding posts to slow drivers;
– Eliminating turns through the intersection when there is a pedestrian stop sign;
– Posting a police detail at the square and other busy intersections during times of peak traffic;
– Increasing enforcement of speed limits; and
– Adding speed bumps, signage and radar signs.
All are common-sense steps that prioritize pedestrian safety. And they closely mirror recommendations from national traffic experts, who also call for reducing our reliance on pickups, SUVs and other large vehicles.
But such changes take willingness: the willingness to give up an extra 15 seconds in our cars at an intersection if it means someone can cross safely; the willingness to spend taxpayer money to make dangerous intersections safe for everyone; the willingness to simply slow down.
As Eric Olson, the father mourning the loss of his little girl, said, “No one should ever be fearful for their life in a crosswalk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.