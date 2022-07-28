The widespread use of facial recognition software by law enforcement needs to be curtailed or eliminated. Otherwise, the surveillance society George Orwell first warned us about in his novel “1984” will not only come true (although much of it already has) but it will flourish. And that will be at the expense of the Fourth Amendment rights of every American.
For example, when thousands of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, many held their cellphones aloft, capturing the moment as their fellow “patriots” defaced the building and threatened or inflicted harm on public safety officers and elected officials.
Some of the more senior members of what we have found out was a pretty well-organized militia brought along camera crews who were filming documentaries of the self-proclaimed heroes as they threatened to “hang Mike Pence” or shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head.
What the members of this mob probably didn’t count on is that law enforcement has a new gadget in their crime-fighting toolbox: facial recognition software. Or, more specifically, maybe they thought the software wouldn’t be used against them.
But it was. In one well-documented account, the FBI used facial recognition software to match an image of a protester with his girlfriend’s Instagram account. They then used that information to match images of the suspect to his Facebook page. There, they found his name and address.
Soon, two undercover FBI agents showed up at his place of work, where they got into a conversation with the young man who pretty much confessed to assaulting a U.S. Capitol police officer. He was arrested a week later and charged with various federal crimes.
The use of facial recognition software in this case may be cheered by some, but it is seen as an obscene overreach by civil rights organizations concerned about how it’s being used, pretty much unfettered, by many in local, state and federal law enforcement. There are few guidelines or restrictions on how it can be used or, in some cases, misused.
One of the biggest concerns is that it doesn’t work as effectively on people of color. That is, mistakes get made and wrongful arrests occur. There is also concern that the software — in conjunction with other data-tracking tools — could be used against women crossing state lines to seek abortions.
State and federal elected leaders have proposed legislation that would restrict the use of such software. In Massachusetts, a proposal is tucked into a $164 million government bond bill — which was approved by the state House of Representatives last week — that would limit and regulate law enforcement’s acquisition, possession, and use of biometric surveillance technology. That’s the category under which facial recognition systems fall.
According to the changes, as reported by North of Boston Media Group Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, law enforcement officers will need a warrant based on probable cause that an individual has committed a felony to use the technology.
The proposed changes are based on a report issued by a 21-member state commission in March that called for limiting use of facial recognition by local police departments and requiring more probable cause to obtain warrants to use the technology to monitor suspects.
“These protections, if adopted by the Legislature, will set appropriate guidelines and restrictions on law enforcement’s use of facial recognition technology, while acknowledging the potential benefits and actual benefits that improved facial recognition technology has for public safety,” said the proposal’s primary sponsor, Rep. Michael Day, D-Stoneham.
The key phrase there is “appropriate guidelines and restrictions.” While it may seem appropriate by some that their face appears in a massive database of identified individuals, it is certainly inappropriate to most people.
In the end, our privacy — our innermost thoughts and fears, desires and needs — is all we have. That’s what Orwell warned us about. It’s a slippery slope as our data, including our physical attributes, can flow from the vast computer storage facilities of private companies like Facebook and Google to the data warehouses of the NSA or the FBI.
Just ask the Jan. 6 protester what he thinks about that.
