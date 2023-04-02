Massachusetts is in the midst of a mass exodus of residents. And the governor and Legislature, along with their partners in business, housing and municipal governments, must do everything they can to stop it.
According to Census data released Thursday, nine of the state’s 14 counties saw declines in their populations between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 after factoring births, deaths and new residents against those leaving the state.
The migration was especially prominent in Suffolk County, which lost 9,044 residents as a result of net migration — or the number of people who moved to the state minus those who moved away, according to the data. Suffolk lost 18,424 people to domestic migration but gained 9,390 through international migration, the data shows.
Essex County also saw a decline, losing a net of 1,619 residents in the previous fiscal year, according to the data, with a loss of 6,861 residents to domestic migration that was offset by 5,242 new immigration. The county also saw more births than deaths over the previous fiscal year, which added another 942 residents.
Overall, nearly 57,000 more people moved out of Massachusetts between July 2021 through July 2022, according to previously released census data, one of the highest rates of domestic migration in the nation, Statehouse writer Christian Wade reported.
The negative implications of a population decline are widespread, from the loss of congressional districts, to a lack of employees to keep businesses going.
While some ponder the impact of population decline, it’s worth looking at the causes, too. The Boston area has been ranked No. 1 as having the worst traffic in the United States by a number of credible news outlets and other reporting agencies.
It is also ranked as having among the highest cost of housing.
Boston was ranked as the sixth highest in the country for housing costs as of February 2023, according to Rocket Mortgage. Cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles have higher costs, but Boston leads other cities, such as San Diego and Seattle.
And, of course, there is the matter of taxes — which are high in Massachusetts. (There’s a reason we are nicknamed “Taxachusetts.”)
The recently approved so-called “millionaire’s tax” is now being blamed by at least one conservative think tank as forcing wealthy people to leave the state. It’s too early to tell if that’s really happening, but it makes for good talking points by right-leaning organizations such as the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
That aside, high taxes actually account for something. The state has the best public schools in the nation, by most measures. It also has the best colleges — both private and public. It has the best health care facilities. It also has a remarkably good social safety net for low-income residents. In fact, it is among the best in the nation.
As good as some of the metrics are in Massachusetts, it’s still worth looking at why people are leaving. And high housing costs, combined with the burden of business taxes and over-regulation of business, are among the culprits. Traffic and weather also contribute. While we had a somewhat mild winter this year, that’s not always the case. And people who live in the city tire quickly of having to secure parking spaces with folding chairs or risking their lives on a creaky mass transit system.
If Gov. Maura Healey wants to stem the mass exodus, she and her administration need to take a serious look at affordable housing and mass transit. The recent hiring of a new CEO for the MBTA may be a good first step. Time will tell if he’s up to the task. But in the end, there’s no reason Massachusetts should become a haven for millionaires and billionaires, like parts of Los Angeles and New York City.
We need an urgent, common-sense approach to keeping young, educated people from moving to Florida, Texas, or even New Hampshire. And that approach has to start now.
