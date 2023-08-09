It is difficult to overstate the importance of the announcement earlier this month that the Food and Drug Administration approved the nation’s first antidepressant aimed at treating postpartum depression.
The news that the new drug, zuranolone, could be available before the end of the year is welcome for several reasons.
The first, of course, is the potential for relief for millions of women across the country. As many as 1 in 7 women suffer from postpartum depression. Of those women, almost 20% have considered harming themselves.
“Postpartum depression is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition in which women experience sadness, guilt, worthlessness – even, in severe cases, thoughts of harming themselves or their child,” said Tiffany Farchione of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “And, because postpartum depression can disrupt the maternal-infant bond, it can also have consequences for the child’s physical and emotional development.
“Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening, feelings,” Farchione said.
More must be done, however, to improve screening for the affliction and to offer a wide variety of treatments that go beyond medication.
Zuranolone, to be sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is a fast-acting antidepressant meant to be taken in pill form once a day for two weeks. It treats postpartum depression by helping to rebalance neuron networks for healthy brain function.
Currently, the only other FDA-approved postpartum antidepressant, Zulresso, is available only through a 60-hour, one-time infusion that costs between $20,000 and $35,000 per treatment.
Zurzuave’s pill form, of course, means it will be much easier to use than the intravenous treatment. But the drug’s developers – Sage Therapeutics and Biogen – must ensure all women have access to the treatment, regardless of income level.
And more must be done to both screen for postpartum depression and eliminate the stigma that often comes with it.
“We need to provide better social support to women,” Judite Blanc of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine told The Washington Post. “We need longer maternity leave, more flexible work schedules and universal child care.”
They also need wide access to affordable treatments, including therapy.
“Understand that the months after a child’s birth are considered the ‘fourth trimester,’” Northeastern University psychology professor Laurie Kramer said earlier this year. “Women’s bodies go through so many changes and there are many different hormones at play.
“A lot of us would like to see the expansion of home visiting programs for new mothers, especially those who may be living alone and struggling with income, food and housing security. All of these factors make people vulnerable to bad mental health outcomes.”
Kramer was speaking in January, after Lindsay Clancy was charged with murder after she allegedly strangled her three young children before throwing herself out a second-floor window of her Duxbury home.
Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, suffered from postpartum depression and posted regularly about her struggles on Facebook.
The death of Clancy’s children and her attempted suicide brought national attention and sparked a needed discussion of the dangers of postpartum depression. We still, however, have a long way to go before the condition is adequately addressed.
“For someone with serious depression … this new medication is an absolutely great step,” said Catherine Monk, a professor of medical psychology at Columbia University.
For other cases, however, she said, “There’s still a terrible problem with accessing mental health care in this country, particularly when trying to use insurance to cover it.”
