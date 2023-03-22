While the COVID-19 pandemic cast a stark light on deep inequities in public health care, it also moved the state to act in ways that deepen its ties to underserved communities. Now, the innovative spirit that helped protect some of our most vulnerable neighbors should serve as a template for wider, longer-lasting changes.
The need certainly was there three years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic. The virus didn’t discriminate, but decades of economic and racial disparities ensured it would hit the disenfranchised the hardest.
Massachusetts has seen more than 2 million COVID-19 infections and 22,300 deaths over the past three years, and a 2021 state panel found the Bay State’s Black and Latino residents suffered the most.
More than a third of the state’s coronavirus cases were found in the Black and Hispanic populations, even though they represented a mere 19% of the population, according to a recent Kaiser Health Foundation report.
The Legislature’s Health Equity Task Force put the blame for the gap on unequal access to resources and limited “educational, social, political and economic opportunities” for minorities. In short, for years the state hadn’t invested enough in vital resources like community health centers, and when the pandemic hit, the infrastructure wasn’t in place for an effective response.
To its credit, the state spent tens of millions of dollars to try to close the gap, working with nonprofits and community health groups to offer vaccination clinics in underserved communities. And they offered more than $5 million in gift cards – at $75 a pop — to places like Cumberland Farms, Stop and Shop and Walmart for residents of those cities and towns who showed up for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
The program, launched in February of 2021 has largely worked. It is set to end March 31.The state should consider extending it, at least until the official “end” of the COVID-19 emergency response in May. At the very least, the model used to help boost vaccination rates over the past three years should be used to make community health advances in other areas.
The results speak for themselves.
Each of the cities targeted by the Vaccine Equity Plan – including Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen and Lynn – saw increased vaccination rates, with about 1.6 million residents becoming fully vaccinated between May 2021 and December 2022. That helped close a six-point gap in vaccination rates. Half of all doses have been administered to people who identify as BIPOC.
The program has also targeted rural areas, where vaccination rates lag. In Berkshire County, for example, only a third of residents have received the bivalent booster, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fewer than two thirds have received two or more doses of the first round of the vaccine and less than half have gotten a booster at all.
Importantly, the Department of Public Health has been promoting the program aggressively in targeted communities, using billboards, text messages, convenience store ads and radio, digital and social media ads, all in a number of languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Haitian Creole.
The ads direct residents to clinics at local, trusted health centers. Concerns about the vaccine are much easier to address if the information is coming from a nurse who lives down the street, rather than a doctor parachuting in from out of town.
Massachusetts now ranks third in the nation in vaccination rates for both Black and Latino residents. Let’s build on that success.
