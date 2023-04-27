“Massachusetts is facing an affordable housing crisis and the old playbook just isn’t working.”
– U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, Mass. The congressman is correct.
By now, the lack of affordable housing on the North Shore, in the Merrimack Valley and across the state should be apparent to everyone. We have talked about it on these pages for the better part of two decades, and it’s been debated in the state legislatures, at city council and selectboard meetings, in front of zoning boards, and over coffee in diners everywhere. The voices of those who need housing, however, are rarely, if ever, heard.
Everyone has a solution, it seems, and several good ones were on display at a forum on the issue hosted by Moulton on Monday. Everyone supports the idea of affordable housing – just not on their street, in their neighborhood, in their town. It’s always someone else’s responsibility to solve.
And so, it doesn’t get solved. And we are left with a deepening crisis that affects nearly all demographics – those at the poverty line, the middle class, the elderly struggling to remain in their home, young people looking for their first home. All of them – all of us – collectively, falling further behind.
The state needs to see another 200,000 homes built to meet current demand, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll noted during the housing forum hosted by Moulton. In a good year, she said, about 20,000 homes are being built.
“Do the math,” she said. “That’s 10 years away from catching up from where we are today. We can’t wait that long.”
It’s not just about new homes, and homeownership. Renters are suffering as well.
The median rent in Moulton’s 6th Congressional District, which includes most of Essex County and part of Middlesex County, is roughly $2,500 a month, noted Juana Matias, New England regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That’s up 6% from the same time last year, she said.
Why has change come so slowly?
Overly restrictive state and local zoning has made it exceedingly difficult to build anything but single-family homes away from town centers. It’s the kind of housing that caters to the upper middle class and few others. It’s housing for people who already have homes. Everyone else must wait. And that wait can take years.
Matias, a former Lawrence state representative, said the legacy of redlining and other restrictive zoning is at the heart of the problem.
“Today, housing in America is less affordable than at any time in modern history,” she said. “For decades, there’s been a long-standing gap between supply and demand for affordable homes for renters and homeowners, and particularly for people of color.”
She’s right. And there has also been a long-standing power gap between those who are setting housing policy and those who need it most.
Real reform must also include provisions that ensure all voices are heard when housing is discussed in the halls of power. That means meetings must be held at times that are convenient for families in which both parents may be working. When childcare is an issue, as it often is for working families, meetings should be offered remotely.
Going beyond that, however, elected officials should make it a priority to seek out underhoused residents and bring them into the discussion before decisions are made, as these residents are as much constituents as those in comfortable homes are.
Want to truly address the housing crisis? Don’t cede all the power to those who already have comfortable homes.
