Workers are continuing to clear the rubble from the shattered Seqens pharmaceutical plant in Newburyport, with orders to tear down an addition next to the site of the explosion that killed one man and shook an entire community.
Eventually, all of the debris will be removed, erasing the blast from the Newburyport landscape. But questions remain.
“We’re concerned for the safety of our residents,” Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said. “Anything we do, moving forward, will be about thinking of them first. This will be a long process as far as the investigation goes, and it’s not something we’re going to have answers on right way. This could take years to get answers about.”
Reardon is right. An investigation of this magnitude takes patience and attention to detail. But it shouldn’t be limited to its technical aspects. Residents deserve to know what type of oversight state, federal and local officials provided, and whether their watchdog roles were carried out effectively. They need to know why a company with a lengthy history of safety violations was allowed to continue operating so close to suburban homes. And they need to know such investigations are being conducted openly and transparently.
In short, while the investigation into the physical cause of the explosion could take months or even years, learning who was ensuring the plant was operating safely – and whether they did their jobs effectively – should move with much more speed.
“Newburyport and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts deserve to understand how this history of repeated Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations could have led to tragedy,” Massachusetts senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Seth Moulton wrote in a letter to Seqens leadership last week.
That letter came a day after 62-year-old Seqens employee Jack O’Keefe of Methuen was killed and four other workers injured in the explosion in Thursday’s early morning hours. The blast tore through the factory, sending a vat through the roof and into a parking lot 30 feet away.
It was not the first serious incident at the site:
– In 2021, a chemical fire led the city to temporarily suspend the company’s operating permits;
– In February of 2020, explosions ripped a hole through the factory’s roof, leading to the evacuation of the nearby neighborhood.
– In 2019, the company, then known as PCI Synthesis, paid the EPA more than $200,000 after a plant inspection revealed it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws.
– In 2015, OSHA fined the company $4,950 for a safety violation involving almost two dozen people.
– And in 2006, the federal Environmental Protection Agency accused the company of violating numerous state and federal hazardous waste laws.
“This explosion is only the latest avoidable disaster at this facility, following years of serious safety violations, multiple fines and other explosions,” the lawmakers wrote to Seqens. “We write seeking the explanation as to why this latest incident occurred and how, after years of fines and regulatory actions, Seqens could have allowed unsafe conditions to persist.”
Putting pressure on Seqens is fine. But let’s send the same version of the letter to local, state and federal watchdogs. And let’s demand answers:
– How often was the plant and its operations inspected, by whom, and how thorough were those inspections?
– Was Seqen’s safety record concerning at all?
– Are there other, similar plants operating in our suburban neighborhoods with similar safety records?
Only when those questions are answered can any investigation be considered complete.
