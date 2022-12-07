President Joe Biden, with the help of Congress, helped avert a rail strike that could have brought the nationwide supply chain to a halt around the holidays and crippled the country’s already uncertain economy.
But when the House and the Senate voted to force rail unions to work under the conditions of a tentative agreement reached with the Biden administration last summer, they essentially settled for a quick fix over lasting improvements. There is still much work to be done.
To be sure, there are some things to like about the five-year deal imposed upon rail workers, including 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.
But there is one glaring shortfall: the lack of paid sick leave. The issue is vitally important to workers. It was the reason four of the industry’s 12 unions rejected the contract offer earlier this year, and why the remaining eight accepted it by the slimmest of margins.
The fight over paid sick leave also obscures a deeper issue. Workers are finding it more and more difficult to strike a work-life balance as rail companies cut payroll and rely on the staff remaining to keep the nation’s freight moving smoothly from coast to coast.
Even with a deal, “freight rail service will continue to deteriorate until some wholesale changes take place,” Eric R. Byer, president and CEO of the National Association of Chemical Distributors, wrote in October. The industry relies on rail to move its product safely and efficiently across the country.
“Service declines can be tied to a railroading model known as precision-scheduled railroading, or PSR, which has directly led to a dwindling number of rail workers that support our critical supply chain.”
Freight rail companies have reduced their combined workforces by nearly 30% – or 45,000 workers over the past six years – in an effort to boost profits.
“These are highly skilled jobs that require years of training, meaning that railroads will not be able to easily replace the workers who are now quitting the industry in droves,” Byer said.
“Meanwhile,” he said, “rail customers – which have been impacted by enormous delays and more restrictive service conditions due to limited train starts – are left clamoring for reliable service from railroads with billion-dollar profit margins.”
A rail strike would have been devastating. Estimates are that it would cost the economy $2 billion a day. The last such strike was in 1992, and it lasted two days before Congress stepped in.
The federal government has a unique role to play, thanks to the Railway Labor Act, a 1926 law that severely limits the ability of railroad workers to use work stoppages for leverage during contract negotiations.
The law, now nearly a century old, is clearly being used by railroad companies to drive record profits at the expense of their workforce.
The president and Congress have work to do.
The first is to address the lack of sick days for rail workers. The deal forced into place by the federal government gives rail employees a single day of sick leave per year. Private sector workers, by contrast, receive seven or eight days.
A measure to give rail workers adequate sick time came before Congress at the same time as the bill to force the contract issue. It passed along party lines in the House but failed in the Senate, which is nothing short of shameful.
There is hope. The measure was supported by three prominent Republican senators – Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Marco Rubio of Florida. That suggests there is a deal to be made to get workers what they deserve.
“We still have more work to do, in my view, in terms of ultimately getting paid sick leave not just for rail workers, but for every worker in America,” Biden said. “That is a goal I had in the beginning and I’m coming back at it.”
Rail workers need more than words. In the short term, the president and Congress must move to get the employees the sick time they deserve. At the same time, they need to bring the Railway Labor Act into the 21st century. It’s meant to be a way to preserve the nation’s supply chain, not a tool to boost corporate profits at the expense of the workforce.
