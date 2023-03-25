To be historically accurate, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ flag should probably be dripping with blood.
After all, it carries the image of a powerful, armored arm — reported to belong to Myles Standish — with a sword flexed above the head of an Indigenous person. The image can be found flying over state offices, and adorning government vehicles, letterhead, and monuments. The image even made its way to local flags.
It so happens Sunday (March 26) is the 400th anniversary of the day in 1623 when Plymouth Colony’s No. 2 leader and chief enforcer tricked chiefs from local tribes into peace negotiations at Wessagusset Colony, in what is now Weymouth.
In a brutal “pre-emptive strike,” Standish murdered Chief Pecksuot with the sachem’s own knife and the handful of militia members killed seven people that day. Standish had the head of one chief – Wituwamat – impaled on a pike above Plymouth colony as a warning.
Four hundred years later, there’s a move to ditch the state flag. The debate is being heard locally, and on Beacon Hill. So far 57 cities and towns across Massachusetts have considered, or enacted, various resolutions calling for a new flag.
This spring, local town meeting warrants will take up resolutions urging elected members of the state House and Senate delegations to support the effort. After all, it’s up to our elected officials, through funding and legislation, to keep the process going – and they have the ultimate say.
A 19-member advisory Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth has begun the hard work of coming up with a new flag, even though the word “flag” isn’t included in the special commission’s name.
Right now, the special commission sits in limbo, waiting for the Senate to act on a budget line item to allow its work to continue. It is composed of a half dozen Indigenous representatives, members of both the state Senate and House, stakeholders, educators, historians and appointees of former Gov. Charlie Baker and others.
During the commission’s first year, members heard how the flag can be seen as a salute to the fledgling colony’s domination over Indigenous people and a not-so-subtle reminder of white supremacy.
Still others respectfully reminded commissioners that Massachusetts soldiers fought and died under the banner in far-off lands. Commission members pointed out the state seal and motto make up the components that are “tethered together” on the flag.
With Indigenous leaders helping steer the discussion, the commission made substantial headway in its first year. Members have worked to find common ground on key issues while holding those difficult conversations. The process, according to commissioners, will have plenty of public input, surveys, active listening, lots of compromise, and possibly some healing.
At its December meeting, the panel offered potential symbols and a selection of words to be crafted into a new motto.
Symbols in the running so far include flora, fauna and geographic features from across the Bay State. On the list were trees (white pine and elm); chickadees; a feather; a cod; a shape of the state; a coastline-ocean; and hills-mountains.
The current state motto reads, in Latin, “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.” Suggested possible mottos so far are basically phrases or single words.
Topping suggestions are: For the Common Good; Commonwealth; Liberty; Hope; Reciprocity; Equality; Peace; and unspecified state tribal names.
One issue the commission held over was the use of Indigenous imagery on the seal. The current state flag’s image may be a mish-mash and, at a minimum, historically inaccurate.
Members will explore that issue along with a long list of to-do items in the coming year, if Beacon Hill reauthorizes the panel. Commissioners have much to do — surveys, educational components, hiring a temporary administrative staff, and more. The commission must also set a realistic time frame for completing its ultimate task: presentation of final recommendations to the House and Senate.
On this anniversary of the slaughter at the Wessagusset Colony, we urge residents concerned about the state seal, motto and flag to keep the heat on our leaders. Speak your mind, let voices be heard at Town Meeting, in city council discussions, and in the public debate so elected officials on Beacon Hill can’t sidestep, defer or conveniently forget about the urgent issue and the will of the people.
Last week, a member of the panel’s leadership acknowledged that local petitions, citizen-initiated resolutions and other actions make a big impact on the membership of “The Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth,” even if it doesn’t have “flag” in its official name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.