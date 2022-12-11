The release of Brittney Griner from a Russian jail should be viewed as a victory for LGBTQ and human rights, as well as a diplomatic win for President Joe Biden. The fact that some people don’t see it that way isn’t surprising: It would be rare for many Biden foes to say anything positive about his policies, no matter how successful they are.
On Thursday, Griner, a professional women’s basketball player, was released after being held since early March, when she was charged with attempting to smuggle hashish oil in vape cartridges. The arrest came just days after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, with many seeing her arrest, detainment, trial and nine-year prison sentence as a complete sham and a power play by Russian President Vladimir Putin — ostensibly using Griner as a pawn in a larger campaign against not just Ukraine, but the West in general and the United States in particular.
While the facts leading to her arrest were seen by most as complete fiction, her jail sentence was not. Her incarceration was not just an attack on a U.S. citizen, but also on LGBTQ and human rights. It can’t be overstated enough that Putin’s targeting of Griner — a lesbian, married to a woman — was anything short of a hate crime. Getting her released became a diplomatic goal of Biden because Griner represented the kind of freedoms enjoyed by Americans, while her arrest represented the repression of that same freedom.
The negotiations with Russia were ongoing throughout the year, even as Russia committed atrocities in Ukraine. In essence, Russia wanted the U.S. to release arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner.
After months of negotiations, a hostage swap was undertaken Thursday morning on a “dusty tarmac” in Abu Dhabi, the New York Times reported. Watching on a grainy video feed from the White House were Biden and Griner’s wife, Cherelle.
Her release was hailed by Democrats.
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey told Fox News that Griner’s incarceration was an “unacceptable violation of human rights,” calling the charges against the WNBA star “spurious,” adding that this saga “shows the depths of depravity of the Russian government.”
Many Republicans supported the move.
But some Republicans, including FOX-TV personality Carlson Tucker, U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green and Kevin McCarthy, and even former president Donald Trump, criticized the release, saying Biden should have made a prisoner swap for Paul Whelan, a former Marine who is being held in Russia on espionage charges.
The only problem is that at no time was that part of the negotiations. Russians said in order to get Whelan, the U.S. would have to gain the release of a Russian assassin being held in a German prison. Germany said “no,” so Putin said “nyet” on the release of Whelan. Even Whelan himself, while disappointed he’s still being held in a Russian prison, acknowledged he is considered a higher asset because he is being accused of spying for the U.S., something both he and our country deny.
Nonetheless, the conservative talking points continue. Taylor-Green said Biden should be impeached over the decision to get Griner out of jail. And there it is: Hard-right Republicans now have something they think they can use to impeach Biden. Up until now, he hasn’t done anything that would be considered “impeachable.”
The far-right Republicans, however, should not be allowed to set the tone or the agenda going forward. The midterm election results show that Americans are tired of the relentless harping by MAGA ideologues. They are tired, as one news correspondent pointed out, of turning on their TVs and seeing utter chaos played out on the screen.
It is time for a return to normalcy. And normalcy should include being happy when a hostage is returned to the United States. Sure, the price was high. But the price of freedom always is.
