The numbers are startling, especially here in the Northeast, where we pride ourselves on acceptance and openness.
The Anti-Defamation League logged 6,751 cases of racist, antisemitic and other hate messages in 2022, up 38% from 2021.
Have no doubt: This is a contagion, and it affects us all, even in New England. The number of hate messages increased by 96% in New England, rising by 72% in Massachusetts, which saw 465 messages. New Hampshire had 183 incidents in 2022, up a stunning 383% from 2021.
Overall, the Bay State was found to have the fourth-highest level of hate propaganda in the United States, trailing only Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas.
That fact should be an eye-opener for leaders and citizens alike. So too should the fact that white supremacists have become ever more emboldened in recent years, putting their racist and antisemitic views on blatant display across the region
“Too many of these groups have set New England as their home base,” ADL New England interim Regional Director Peggy Shukur said in a statement. “With deliberation and intention, they target their hate against Jewish, Black, Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities and non-white immigrants through despicable and disruptive stunts.”
Just in the past year, white supremacists held racist and antisemitic banners from Route 1 overpasses in Danvers and Saugus.
They’ve spread antisemitic pamphlets in Peabody, Danvers, Ipswich and other communities across the North Shore and Merrimack Valley.
They’ve directed their hateful messages at bookstores, libraries, shelters, and even hospitals.
And almost a year ago, the Patriot Front, along with NSC-131 one of the two most active white supremacist groups locally, displayed racist and antisemitic signs at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boston. Later that year, they marched through Boston Common.
As the hateful displays spread, so too must the response, both from our government and from everyday citizens.
We are encouraged by the response from state and local officials. In New Hampshire, Attorney General John Formella last year brought civil charges against NSC-131 and its founder, Christopher Hood Jr., after “Keep New England White” banners were hung from a Portsmouth overpass.
And in Massachusetts, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office has hired extra prosecutors to handle civil rights cases.
But perhaps more encouraging is the response of residents across the region.
Danvers and Saugus both held rallies decrying antisemitism and racism after the banner-hanging incidents. Danvers has also held several events centered on diversity and inclusion after news of a high school hockey hazing scandal broke, and after swastikas appeared in the middle and high schools.
“It’s clear that this is not something unique to us. It’s bigger than Danvers,” Dutrochet Djoko, chair of the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, told reporter Caroline Enos.
“However, what I can say is that we’ve taken the stance that we are not going to shy away from challenging those actions and addressing them and making sure we educate ourselves and our community to make it a welcoming place.”
It would be too easy to be numbed by the increasing number of incidents, to let one outrage blend into another until they don’t feel like outrages at all. We can’t let that happen.
“It’s disheartening, but I also really feel optimistic that the approach that we’re taking in having all hands on deck will hopefully get us to a better place as a community,” Djoko said.
We share that optimism: The community response can drown out the voices of hate.
