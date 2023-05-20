Rachael Rollins was the reformer many touched by the criminal justice system had been wanting for years.
Rollins, who famously and controversially upended the fusty Suffolk County District Attorney’s office with a progressive agenda that included non-prosecution of some low-level offenses, a vow to lower the incarceration rate in minority and underserved communities, and a willingness to question police and prosecutorial practices.
While her unapologetic style rankled in the political and public safety establishments, she was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts and, after a long, bruising confirmation battle and a tie-breaking vote in the Senate by Vice President Kamala Harris, took office in 2021.
Last week, it all came crashing down.
Rollins resigned Friday after two separate federal investigations revealed a series of ethical lapses. And the damage isn’t limited to Rollins’ career: The fallout runs from Boston to Washington, D.C., affecting everyone from the president to low-level Massachusetts offenders looking for a second chance after making their own set of mistakes.
This was not a one-time slip-up. The investigations revealed a pattern of unethical behavior that began shortly after Rollins was sworn in.
In a 161-page report, the Department of Justice’s inspector general’s office accused Rollins of, among other things, soliciting and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game for youth basketball players and accepting payment from a sports and entertainment agency for flights and a stay at a luxury resort.
The inspector general said Rollins also used her personal cell phone for attorney general business, accepted contributions to her Suffolk district attorney account after becoming U.S. attorney, and attended an Andover political fundraiser with First Lady Jill Biden, despite being advised not to and without Justice Department approval.
Most damning, however, was the revelation that Rollins worked behind the scenes to try to scuttle the campaign of then-acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who was running against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for the permanent position.
Rollins, the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel said in its own report, leaked sensitive department information to the media in an attempt to imply Hayden was under federal investigation.
In one text message exchange in August of 2022, Arroyo told Robbins that an announcement about an investigation into Hayden would be “the best thing I can have happen at this moment.” Rollins replied “Understood. Keep fighting and campaigning. I’m working on something.”
Special Counsel Henry Kerber called Rollins’ actions among the “most egregious transgressions” his agency has investigated.
The effects of those transgressions extend far beyond Rollins herself, and will likely last long after she’s faded from public consciousness. She has wounded her allies. Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey spent no small amount of political capital fighting for her nomination. Biden nominated her over fierce Republican opposition. Harris cast the deciding vote in her favor. And Arroyo will be forever tainted by his association with his mentor.
The real losers here, however, are those who would have benefited from the criminal justice reform championed by Rollins, the first woman of color to serve as a district attorney in Massachusetts and the first Black woman to become U.S. attorney for the state.
The reforms pushed by Rollins weren’t perfect, but they were the first in years to include the voices and perspectives of long-ignored communities. They were among the first to consider how a brush with the criminal justice system can change families for generations to come.
Now, heading into an election year, Biden is unlikely to seek out another nomination battle, and those reforms will likely be set aside in favor of a more traditional successor for Rollins.
What a missed opportunity.
