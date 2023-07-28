One of the great barstool pastimes in these parts is naming your Boston sports Mount Rushmore — the four athletes whose profile should be carved into the side of a mountain to be honored for all time.
Most folks would choose Bill Russell, Ted Williams, Tom Brady and Bobby Orr, all considered among the all-time best in their sports.
But perhaps we could be forgiven for carving out a space somewhere for one of the most understated – and underrated – athletes in Boston sports history, Patrice Bergeron, who announced his retirement Wednesday after spending 19 years patrolling the ice for the Boston Bruins.
How can a player with Bergeron’s skill set – he’s generally considered among the best defensive forwards in the history of the game – be underrated?
The Quebec native’s game has never been about flash. Rather, it’s been about being in the right place at the right time, all the time. In nearly two decades in Boston, Bergeron has never been a leading scorer. But his puck savvy and team-first mentality has boosted the games of bigger names like David Pasternak, Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
And he could play defense like no other, winning the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward a record six times, including last year at the ancient age of 37. The puck was always safe on Bergeron’s stick.
None other than Ray Bourque said Bergeron may be the best two-way forward in the history of the game.
“Nobody played the 200-foot game better than he did,” Bourque told Eagle-Tribune sports editor Bill Burt. “He focused on the complete game year in and year out. Remember, he played through a lot of stuff, bad injuries. He had the passion, the leadership on the ice.”
Bergeron was a leader off the ice, too. He was a constant presence at the Bruins’ charitable events, and would often quietly visit ailing children in local hospitals to boost moods, all while never calling attention to himself.
But he spoke up when it mattered most, like this past season when the Bruins signed forward Mitchell Miller to a contract, despite knowing the 20-year-old had abused a high school classmate. The bullying ranged from racial slurs to physical attacks to an incident where Miller and another boy made the victim lick a piece of candy that had been rubbed inside a urinal.
Horrifying stuff, amplified by the fact that Miller offered only a half-hearted apology, and only that in an effort to gain a pro contract.
The Bruins front office was willing to look the other way. Players, led by Bergeron, were not. He spoke up when it mattered.
“In this locker room, we’re all about inclusion, diversity and respect,” Bergeron said at the time of last year’s Miller signing. “We expect guys who wear this jersey to be high-character people with integrity and respect. That’s how they should be acting.”
Without showing actual remorse, and without proving through action that he had changed, Bergeron said, Miller “wouldn’t be accepted and wanted and welcomed in this locker room, to be honest with you.”
That is leadership that goes beyond the locker room.
“When your best players are your best people, the rest of the team has to follow,” Bourque told Burt. “They followed Patrice. And we got some great hockey the last 15 years. That isn’t by luck.”
We were lucky to have him.
