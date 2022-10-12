The “war” between right whales and the lobsters isn’t really a war at all. It’s a collision of natural and manmade disasters made exponentially worse by conservationists, lobster industry leaders and politicians more interested in sound bites than solutions.
While human factions snipe at each other, lobsters and right whales each face an existential crisis. Ocean waters warmed by climate change have made survival a challenge for crustaceans in Southern New England, forcing them north to colder regions in search of a healthier habitat. Meanwhile the North Atlantic right whale, of which 336 (the lowest level in nearly two decades) are known to exist, faces a collection of calamities, from feeding grounds shifted by climate change, to deadly ship strikes, to a slower but no less deadly fate wrought by entanglement in lobster trap lines.
That last danger was brought into sharp focus last week with the saga of Snow Cone, a 17-year-old right whale mother who got her name from a bump near her blow hole. Researchers spotted Snow Cone in the waters off Nantucket, looking ashen and weak, dragging hundreds of feet of fishing line in which she had become entangled. Once strong and healthy, after this most recent entanglement — her fifth, according to New England Aquarium researchers — she was thin, pale and covered in whale lice.
“She was very obviously suffering,” Sharon Hsu, a research assistant with the aquarium, told the Boston Globe. “Unfortunately, there is no longer hope for her survival.”
That news is especially calamitous, given the fact that Snow Cone is one of only 70 breeding females left in existence. The once-plentiful species, which earned its name because it was the “right whale to kill,” was nearly hunted into extinction in the 1800s. Now the end may be near again.
It doesn’t have to be this way. For real change, we need more cooperation and less of the grandstanding between industry leaders, interest groups and politicians that we witnessed earlier this month.
First several environmental groups, most prominently Seafood Watch, added lobster to the so-called “red list” of seafood that consumers should avoid, laying much of the blame for the decline of right whales at the feet of lobstermen along the East Coast.
Seafood Watch, which collaborates with companies including Whole Foods and Cheesecake Factory to label products that harm marine life, said the impact of lobster traps on right whales is likely underestimated, but gave no evidence to back up its claim.
That led Maine Democratic Congressman Jared Golden, locked in a re-election battle, to file a proposal to withhold federal funding from the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, which manages the Seafood Watch program
Meanwhile, the Maine Lobstermen Association sued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration over recent regulations on lobstermen they say are too stringent. A judge ruled last week that he rejected the lawsuit, allowing the regulations to be put into effect.
And late last month, the New England Fishery Management Council heard from NOAA Fisheries officials about other ideas to protect the endangered species, including a 10-knot speed limit for vessels 35 to 65 feet long, expanded seasonal speed zones, and ropeless fishing gear to prevent whales getting entangled in lobster trap lines. The council, naturally, could not come to an agreement on the proposed changes.
So here we are. The right whale is still racing toward extinction, and the historic lobster fishing industry is seeing its livelihood threatened. There are, however, still actions that can help:
Environmentalists must recognize the New England lobster industry has a cultural significance that goes beyond its significant economic impact. That means lobbying as hard for federal aid for lobstermen to survive the economic impact of area closures and to purchase ropeless and easily breakable trap lines. The groups need to work as partners, not foes.
The shipping industry needs to become a more active participant in the process. Ship and boat strikes have killed numerous right whales, especially as the mammals have moved north along with their food source.
Lobsters and right whales don’t recognize national boundaries, and the rules governing both are different in Canada. More needs to be done to bring the two countries to a conservation plan that works well for all, in both countries.
It’s not too late. But leaders across all industries need to act now, before it is too late for both the right whale and the lobster industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.