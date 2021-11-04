Let’s face it: Sometimes Major League Baseball can be boring. Maybe it’s the 162-game season, or the languid summer heat, or the seemingly endless pitching changes, but every once in a while there’s going to be a real stinker.
That’s when Jerry Remy really shined.
The longtime NESN Red Sox color announcer, who passed away Sunday at 68, could mine humor from the most lifeless of 8-1 mid-August games. No matter the broadcast partner — Dave O’Brien, Don Orsillo or Dennis Eckersley — there was always something to laugh about. Maybe it was the time he tried toasted grasshopper at Seattle’s Safeco Field. Or the time in 2014 when Remy lost a tooth on-air and Orsillo offered to repair it with pliers. Or, famously, the “Here comes the pizza” affair of 2017, when a fan going for a foul ball was pelted with a piece of pizza, and Remy and Orsillo dissected video of the incident like it was the Zapruder film. Everyone has long-forgotten the game, which the Red Sox won. But the pizza video goes viral every year, thanks to Remy’s wicked sense of humor.
But Remy was more than a jokester. He had a gift for explaining the most arcane parts of the game in simple, direct language. He even wrote a book about it — “Watching Baseball: Discovering the Game Within the Game.” He held your attention just as much during the tense times as the laughers.
He was also one of us. Like young boys and girls across New England, he dreamed of playing for the Red Sox while growing up in Somerset, and got his chance in 1977 when he was traded to the Red Sox from the California Angels. He was an All-Star second baseman on the doomed 1978 team (The “Bucky Bleeping Dent” year), and took to announcing after a series of knee injuries derailed his career. He earned the moniker “RemDawg” and he felt like family.
That made his personal tragedies hit all the harder. In 2013, his son Jared was arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend. And of course, there was his long struggle with lung cancer, which included surgery in 2008. A longtime smoker, Remy was also open about the depression that resulted from the illness. In 2018, he told reporters that Red Sox fans helped him stay on track.
“It’s amazing the impact that you have when you’ve been around 31 years, that you have on people,” he said. “Red Sox fans especially, who welcome you into their home for that long. It’s kind of a nice feeling. It’s kind of a nice feeling that they care.”
They did because he did, and he will be missed.