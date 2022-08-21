As opening day for area public schools looms, parents and students can take solace in the fact that administrators across the region have been focused on an issue that took on added significance at the end of the last school year: student safety.
On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where he massacred 19 students and two teachers. The after-action reports on the incident showed a number of weaknesses in the police response, including the fact that officers failed to enter the classroom where the gunman was holed up with children, leading to what authorities say were additional murders.
As a result of the massacre — and because of an uptick in post-pandemic student violence — area school districts are hiring police officers, adding internal hallway monitors to their payrolls, beefing up security camera systems and coming up with emergency response plans in an ongoing effort to thwart any kind of tragedies like the one in Uvalde.
Measures are also being taken in area schools to thwart the growing problem of student violence, attributed by many to the stresses of learning in the midst of a pandemic, with students missing weeks of in-person classroom time while spending time isolated at home while attempting, at times successfully at other times not so much, online learning. It has become well documented that the pandemic led to a rise in mental health issues and behavioral problems, which manifest themselves as fights and other conflicts in schools.
In Methuen, for example, the School Committee on Aug. 8 approved the hiring of three building safety monitors whose role will be to patrol every inch of Methuen High School every school day, according to a report on the meeting by reporter Christopher Roberson. He reported that the committee approved the plan presented by Superintendent Brandi Kwong, which was created by her and her staff with help from police in response to a safety assessment done after a May 2 stabbing at the high school.
Kwong said the safety monitors will be employed by the district rather than by an outside agency.
“We need them hands-on, on the ground,” she said. “They’re going to be part of our team.”
Each position will have an annual salary of $40,000.
In Andover, as reported in a story this week by Teddy Tauscher, Andover School Superintendent Magda Parvey announced the hiring of a school resource officer for the coming school year.
“Student safety and security of our buildings are always top of mind and recent incidents of gun violence have sharpened the focus of these priorities for my administration,” Parvey said in a recent email to parents. “As part of the district’s assessment of security and safety practices within our schools, I am pleased to announce the appointment of a school resource officer (SRO) for Andover High School.”
In Danvers, Interim Superintendent Mary Wermers announced in June the district had applied for a $200,000 school violence prevention program grant to enhance its school safety plan, according to a story by reporter Caroline Enos.
Through the grant, the district would buy more security cameras for the high school, middle school and some elementary schools, along with better-quality video doorbells for schools that need them, Wermers said. Meetings have also been held with administrators and teachers to reinforce safety protocols.
“This summer, we’re going to look at any recommendations that are coming out of the analysis of the Robb Elementary School shooting, and use that as a lens to look at our procedures,” Wermers said. “We’ll also be meeting with Danvers police to do that, as well.”
Similar efforts are underway in schools across the region, as well as in New Hampshire, as administrators deal with the reality of threats of gun violence and student unrest.
Parents and taxpayers should cheer these measures, even though they are expensive and may even be somewhat disruptive. But nothing is more important than the safety of children, teachers and staff in area schools.
