Want to ease the crisis-level shortage of qualified health care workers in Massachusetts? Take a cue from the innovative plan to boost the number of substance abuse counselors across Massachusetts at a time when they are sorely needed.
The state announced earlier this week that it will use $15 million from recent opioid settlements to help pay off student loans for counselors and others who work with people struggling with addiction.
The idea is to better recruit and train new workers in an area of health care where those workers are among the lowest paid.
“These people are heroes who are working on the front lines of our fight against opioid addiction, and dedicating themselves to this lifesaving work,” said John Rosenthal, a member of the state’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council, which approved the plan. “We need to do whatever we can to support them.”
Over the next 18 years, the state is expected to collect more than $526 million from opioid-related settlements. Of that money about 60%, or roughly $344 million, will be deposited in the remediation fund; the rest will go to cities and towns.
This includes money from a $26 billion federal settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three other drug distributors that was finalized by a federal judge earlier this year to resolve claims by state and local governments that the companies helped fuel a wave of addiction. The state will also get an estimated $110 million from a $6 billion settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.
The $15 million outlay for student loan repayment is a relatively small drop in that bucket, but it can make as much of an impact as more traditional priorities such as bulk purchases of the overdose reversing drug naloxone, mobile methadone delivery programs and fentanyl test strips.
There is a greater debate to be had about student loans in general, of course, as President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in debt for millions of Americans is facing several likely court challenges. But the plan is widely popular, in no small measure because millions of people are finding themselves trapped in debt after pursuing a degree.
The health care worker shortage, of course, extends beyond substance abuse counselors.
Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association released a study last month that staffing issues have led to a gap in availability of beds for psychiatric patients.
The report found that of 56 facilities that have 2,858 licensed inpatient psychiatric beds, 568 of those beds, about 20%, are unused because of staffing shortages. Under state and federal healthcare guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
Most of the openings are for positions that require a college degree. The shortage is being felt everywhere, and has deepened during the pandemic.
“Compounding the problem is the fact that settings across the continuum are stressed as well,” Leigh Simons Youmans, director of MHA’s heath care policy, told Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade.
“Patients ready for discharge from inpatient psychiatric beds can wait for weeks or months on inpatient floors while they wait for post-acute, community-based, and Department of Mental Health continuing care beds to become available, further limiting the number of available inpatient beds for those that need them,” she said.
If you want more health care workers, you must not force them to make a choice between a new career — a challenging career at that — and financial stability. When coupled with higher wages, student loan forgiveness can ease the pressure on front-line mental health workers, and help everyone in the state gain access to the care they deserve.
