Anyone wondering about the effects of climate change needs only to step outside and take a sniff. In large swaths of Essex County — and indeed, across the state — they are going to inhale a snoutful of smoke.
The pall in the sky and the acrid smell often make it seem like half the woods in the state are on fire. While that’s an exaggeration, it’s not complete hyperbole. The state has battled almost 850 forest fires in more than 1,400 acres this spring and summer. It is clear local cities and towns need to make preparing for yearly fires a part of their municipal planning.
In Rockport, for example, the Woodland Acres fire has been burning since July 13. While it is currently contained, it has taken a month and assistance from the Massachusetts National Guard to bring it under control. It is still burning at its center, despite fairly significant rain earlier this week.
“All rain is helpful with wetting down potential fuel sources on the ground, but a heavy, soaking rain is still needed,” Town Administrator Mitch Vieira told the Gloucester Daily Times late Wednesday.
Over the town line in Gloucester, city firefighters are still dealing with hot spots from a fire sparked Aug. 1 on Poles Hill. That one has injured three firefighters and cost the department up to $54,000 in overtime, hoses, supplies and equipment to date, fire Chief Eric Smith said.
A brush fire in Georgetown has sent plumes of billowy smoke into the air that could be see high above Interstate 95 and smelled as far away as Newburyport and Salisbury.
The number of fires and the fact that they are scattered across the region means few areas are truly immune from their effects. Last weekend, smoke from the fires in Rockport and Gloucester and larger blazes in the Lynn Woods and at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus settled over Beverly, Danvers and surrounding communities, leading to a flood of 911 calls from residents fearing a fire in their backyard.
The smoke is more than a nuisance. It’s a health hazard. Even short-term exposure to forest fire smoke can worsen asthma, bronchitis and other pulmonary and respiratory diseases. A study released in May in the medical journal Lancet found that those living within 30 miles of a single wildfire were nearly 5% more likely to develop lung cancer and 10% more likely to develop brain tumors over the course of 20 years.
How we got here should surprise no one. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 96% of Massachusetts is facing severe or extreme drought conditions. That’s up from 94% last week and in spite of the rain earlier this week. “Historic” droughts and the wildfires they nourish are now becoming a yearly occurrence from Maine to California — so much so that forest fire smoke accounted for roughly half of the air pollution in the Western United States.
Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga noted earlier this week that key elements of the city’s water supply, the Babson and Goose Cove reservoirs, are surrounded by woods.
“If there is a fire that wipes out the vegetation on the edges of the reservoirs,” he said, “what’s left, the bare patch that’s there, if there is heavy rain, which we haven’t seen for a while, that just washes all of that garbage into our water supply. So we want to have healthy vegetation around the reservoirs.”
Verga wants to work with the Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control to create a forest fire mitigation plan of sorts.
The recent spate of fires, he said in an interview with Cape Ann’s 1623 Studios, “brought a few things to the forefront, I don’t want to say ignored, but not in the spotlight because there really hasn’t been a need for it or an outcry for it, so it’s things we need to revisit, that’s for sure.”
Verga called state Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden David Celino to take him up on his offer for a city wildfire protection plan.
Such a plan could include better maintaining access roads to the heart of the city’s forested spaces, more advanced training for firefighters, and outreach to residents.
For instance, the first thought during a drought is to close the woods.
“Chief Smith said we should keep them open,” Verga said, noting the Fire Department got word of a fire last week from a hiker. “So, if we close the woods, those honest people stay out, and the people who might not have the best intentions are going to be going through there and they are not going to likely call us if there is a problem.”
It’s clear we have a lot to learn about what is sure to be a drought-heavy era. But if this summer has proven anything, the time to plan for it is now.
