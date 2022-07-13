Top Massachusetts lawmakers speaking at a North of Boston area Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast in March were taken aback with the suggestion that the state was awash with cash, and the idea that some of that money should be returned to taxpayers.
Decisions about any “extra” money were better left to legislators, they argued, while suggesting there wasn’t a surplus at all.
A lot has changed in the months since that Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce gathering — including the discovery of a roughly $3.6 billion state budget surplus to be added to $2.3 billion in unspent federal COVID relief. And for once, the changes favor taxpayers.
Last week, House and Senate leaders announced a plan to provide tax rebates of $250 and $500 to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents and families. And Monday, House leaders unveiled the rest of their massive, economic development package. The $3.8 billion spending plan has something for everyone, and the House and Senate must move quickly to ensure its passage before the legislative session ends at the end of the month. This is a historic opportunity.
The House Democrats’ proposal, which is similar to a plan proposed earlier this year by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, is a comprehensive package that addresses major statewide needs that became clear during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s $165 million to help address a staffing shortage in nursing facilities; $100 million to help meet workforce needs in nursing facilities; $100 million to supplement human service provider rates; and another $100 million for the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust to reduce project costs.
There’s something in there for businesses, too, most prominently a $300 million transfer to the unemployment insurance trust fund to help recovery from COVID-era joblessness. There are also $75 million in grants for hotels that suffered through the pandemic, as well as millions aimed at boosting the arts.
The measures most likely to garner the most attention are the one-time tax rebates — $250 for qualifying individuals and $500 for families — and the longer-term cuts.
“Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets,” Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said in a joint statement with the Legislature’s two budget chiefs, state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and state Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues. “These rebates represent the Legislature’s commitment to delivering immediate financial relief directly to residents of the Commonwealth.”
While that is certainly good news for many taxpayers, the cutoff — a minimum of $38,000 in 2021 income and not more than $100,000 for individual filers or $150,000 for joint filers — would leave many of the state’s poorest residents without a rebate as inflation continues to take its toll.
Lawmakers argue that those residents already received $500 checks as part of the state’s COVID-19 recovery package.
“We felt we had addressed a lot of the needs there,” House Speaker Ron Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, said Monday. “The next step was to move up and take care of folks who are in that middle-income area that is so often neglected.”
Mariano is right in one sense — middle-class taxpayers do need relief. But so do those in the lower-income brackets. The state’s $500 COVID checks, while welcome, were little more than a stopgap. And now, the state and the country are shifting from pandemic woes to aggressive inflation that is boosting the cost of everything.
It is not too late for lawmakers to make that change. But even then, there are elements of the plan that would help struggling families in the long term, including increasing the child and dependent care deduction from $180 to $310 per dependent and eliminating the two-dependent cap. Also included are increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for those earning under $57,000 a year, and increasing the cap on rent deductions from $3,000 to $4,000.
Overall, this package has the opportunity to change a lot of lives. And given its similarity to Gov. Baker’s earlier plan, it should move quickly from proposal to passage. Let’s hope that’s the case. Massachusetts residents need relief.
