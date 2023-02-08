Everyone deserves their day in court. What’s more, they deserve a fair shot at justice once they are there, regardless of where they come from or how much money they have.
We all know, however, that is often not the case. The well-heeled can afford top-flight representation, while lower- and middle-income families and new and recent arrivals to the state often are left to fend for themselves.
As reporter Julie Manganis noted in a story last month, the right to counsel when someone’s liberty is at stake is guaranteed by the Constitution.
When the stakes are slightly lower, however? When a tenant is facing eviction, when a senior citizen is fighting financial fraud, when a worker is looking for back pay? Oftentimes, they’re on their own.
It doesn’t have to be that way. The state must continue its recent investment into ensuring every state resident has access to civil legal representation.
“Our legal system is dedicated to the principle of providing equal justice for all,” state Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd said last month.
“But too often we fall short of that ideal because many people still lack the resources they need to present their cases in the courts. And our legal aid organizations, who work tirelessly, simply do not have enough funding to provide counsel for everyone who comes to them seeking help.”
Budd made her remarks at the annual Talk to the Hill event organized by the Equal Justice Coalition.
Among the members of the coalition is the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation, a state-funded program that provides low-income residents with legal assistance in civil proceedings.
The program is finding itself stretched to its limits. Almost half of residents who qualify are turned away due to lack of resources.
This comes during a recent spike in civil court cases.
Disputes over unemployment claims have quadrupled over the past several years, Budd noted. Meanwhile, requests for help with housing, domestic abuse and immigration have jumped by 20% or more.
“The need is clear,” she said.
In fairness, the Baker administration and the state Legislature boosted legal aid spending in recent years. The Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation received $41 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, up from $21 million in 2019. That’s a good start, and it made a real difference in lowering the group’s “turnaway” rate from 57% to 47%.
That’s still too high, and that’s why Budd and other leaders are pushing for the Legislature to support a requested $49 million outlay in the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Families and individuals must earn 125% or less of the federal poverty level – $34,688 a year for a family of four – to qualify for civil legal aid. More than 96,000 people used the service last year.
The call for increased funding comes as a poll from the National Center for State Courts found that citizens’ faith in state courts is failing.
“Responses from people of color were particularly concerning,” Budd said. “Approximately 60% of Black and Hispanic respondents said that the phrase ‘provides equal justice for all’ does not describe state courts.”
As Equal Justice Coalition member Luis Tompros said, “Everybody in crisis who needs a lawyer should have a lawyer.”
The Legislature, with state coffers at record levels, has an opportunity to increase the chances of that happening.
