A basement fire shuttered the Statehouse for more than a day and a half earlier this week, forcing legislators from their offices. Residents can be excused if they didn’t notice a dropoff in the pace of work.
That’s because it’s been yet another torpid summer on Beacon Hill, with several key pieces of legislation gathering dust while lawmakers prepare to shuffle off for their summer “recess.”
The pace of work in the corridors of power has been slow at best in recent years, but the current legislative session stands out for its lack of accomplishments. Much of that can be attributed to the fact that rank-and-file lawmakers have ceded their responsibility and power to House and Senate leadership and spend much of their time waiting to be told how to vote. Or maybe it’s because the Massachusetts Republican Party has become more fractured and irrelevant in the Trump era, losing legislative seats and the governor’s office.
Whatever the reason, the people’s business simply isn’t being done:
Once again, the Legislature blew past its July 1 deadline for approving a budget for the next fiscal year. It is the 13th straight time the Bay State has begun a fiscal year without a budget in place. And once again, Massachusetts will be the last state in the union to enact a budget
Lawmakers say it takes time to negotiate a multi-billion spending plan, and they’re right. But the process is the same every year, and every player knows their role. There’s no excuse for not getting it done in a timely fashion. None.
And despite what legislators say, the delay does have consequences, as cities, towns, district attorneys, hospitals, health centers, child care providers and nonprofits wait to learn how much state support will make its way into their own budgets.
“If the state is delayed in doing its budget, that means I’m delayed in doing mine,” Dawn DiStefano of the Care One child care center in Springfield told the Boston Globe. “I would certainly not feel comfortable hiring new staff or starting a new program without a state budget in place. We lose precious time. It means less service to people.”
Meanwhile, a separate piece of legislation that would allow cities and towns to repair roads remains similarly hung up.
In March, the House and Senate each approved bills calling for, among other things, $200 million for the state’s Chapter 90 program, which pays for resurfacing roadways.
Four months later, there has been no movement on the so-called “pothole” money, and cities and towns are waiting as the summer and fall construction season slips away.
“Unfortunately, we are fast approaching one of the latest dates for finalizing action on this important program, and our cities and towns are paying the price for this inaction,” Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and House Minority Leader Brad Jones wrote in a letter to their fellow lawmakers earlier this month.
A much-ballyhooed tax relief plan – which could top $1 billion – remains in limbo, too, with everyone from large companies and small businesses, to working parents and day care providers waiting on the result.
And lastly, a sweeping update of the state’s gun laws has been delayed as House and Senate leaders can’t agree on which committee should be handling the work.
“As a citizen, it’s hard to have patience for what looks to be purely political shenanigans that get in the way of substance,” said Jay Kaufman, a former state representative and member of the group Coalition to Reform Our Legislature.
“On a good day, I am shaking my head in disbelief,” he said. “On a not-so-good day, I am very disappointed and angry.”
He’s right. And you should be angry too.
