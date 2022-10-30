Massachusetts has a looming immigration housing crisis, and state and local officials need to work together to meet the humanitarian challenge.
Early returns aren’t promising.
Officials in several Bay State cities and towns have sharply criticized the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker after learning dozens of unauthorized immigrant families have been moved into their communities without advanced warning.
Methuen is a case in point.
On Oct. 12, the DHCD began transporting the immigrants from Boston Medical Center to the Days Inn, but would wait an additional two days before notifying city officials of the move.
Following an Oct. 20 conference call with state officials, Mayor Neil Perry didn’t have much more information than he had a week earlier.
“While I recognize that the mission of DHCD is difficult and often overwhelming, it is shameful that the answers provided to us were few and far between and full of generalities,” Perry said after the call. “The lack of information provided during that meeting is outrageous and unacceptable. I intend to speak directly with the governor and lieutenant governor about the complete lack of preparation and communication we have experienced.”
Or, take the case of the South Shore town of Kingston. Town Administrator Keith Hickey told the Boston Globe he received a voicemail last Friday from the state Department of Housing and Community Development saying nine immigrants would be moved to a motel in the town in the coming days. The next day, the number had grown to 26, then to 107. That number included 64 children, most of them non-English speakers from Haiti.
“I have expressed my disappointment to the representatives of DHCD,” Hickey told The Globe. “The Kingston School Department is going to have to educate these children with resources and tools that were not expected, that were not anticipated.”
Let’s be clear: We all have a legal and moral obligation to help those in need. Those arriving in Massachusetts from other countries are victims of forces beyond their control. They deserve our our best welcome, and our best efforts to help them find new, stable lives.
The challenge is real. A surge of immigration and a growing homelessness problem, coupled with a chronic shortage of affordable housing, has strained the state’s shelter system, pushing families into apartments and local hotels and motels. Those in temporary housing still need municipal services, including child services and education.
“The Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants welcomed about 1,000 individuals in 2021 that included refugees, migrants, and asylum-seekers,” the state’s congressional delegation wrote in a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “But this pace has increased significantly this year: estimates suggest that over 2,000 migrants, primarily from Haiti and South American countries, arrived in the Boston area between May and August 2022.”
Local leaders deserve praise for their efforts to make these families feel welcome.
“These are people who need help, and Plymouth is a town that has always risen to the occasion to assist those in need,” said Derek Brindisi, the town manager for Plymouth, where 27 families from Haiti and Central America were relocated this week. “But it would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process.”
It’s clear the state must do better, and it’s clear state housing officials didn’t learn the lessons of the so-called “hotel homeless” crisis of a decade ago, when hundreds of families in need were housed in motels in communities such as Danvers, which assumed the responsibility of either educating newly arriving children or busing them to schools in their home communities.
The program cost cities and towns $13 million a year, state Auditor Suzanne Bump said in a 2015 report. None of that money was accounted for in municipal budgets.
For example, in Danvers in 2014, the program cost about $377,000, including more than $200,000 for lost hotel/motel room taxes, $180,000 for transportation costs, and $82,000 for “unreimbursed school expenses from non-resident homeless students.”
Communities “want to do the right thing,” Bump said at the time. “But many communities are being asked to bear a substantial burden.”
It is clear the Baker administration must do a better job communicating with leaders in local cities and towns. But there is a role for the Legislature here as well, steering money from a flush state budget to communities who are stepping up to help immigrant families in need. The time to act is now.
