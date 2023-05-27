By all accounts, Monday was a nightmare at St. John’s Prep.
Someone called Danvers police around 2 that afternoon saying someone armed with a long gun was hiding in a bathroom on the private school’s campus, preparing to shoot students.
Within minutes – two, to be exact – two school resource officers, a detective and a patrol officer were on the scene. That’s an impressive reaction, but it’s also when things went sideways. The detective, Christopher Gaffney, accidentally fired his weapon while searching the bathroom, triggering panic at the school and prompting a massive response by the police and fire departments, state troopers, regional SWAT teams, and ambulance personnel.
“Typically we would have probably just kept our patrol force investigating initially, but when we had that report, we didn’t know where it happened originally or how it occurred, so we had a larger report,” Danvers police Chief James Lovell said Monday evening.
The panic sent several students fleeing in cars or heading into the woods behind the 175-acre campus. Some were picked up by family members or Good Samaritans on the side of I-95. It took school officials hours to account for all of the students at the private Catholic boys school.
Karen LeBlanc’s freshman son texted her and when she called back, he whispered from under his desk that there was a shooter at the school.
“I was in a panic,” she said. “I didn’t really know what to do so I just started calling other parents. You hear (about) these things all the time and it’s scary even when it’s on the other side of the country, but this feels way worse.”
That feeling of helplessness is in no way alleviated by the fact that Monday’s call was a hoax. The so-called “swatting” did exactly what its caller hoped: It spread terror through an unsuspecting community.
Schools nationwide are increasingly becoming the target of such hoaxes, with a spate of calls aimed at local campuses in February and March.
So what is to be done?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed a special FBI unit dedicated to tracking down hoaxers and bringing them to justice.
Part of the problem is that technology has made it easier for people to conceal their identities. Many of the nearly 400 swatting calls made to American schools this year were made using a service called TextNow, which allows users to obtain a phone number without using a credit card, an ID, or even a real name. It’s no surprise that many of the swatting calls made through TextNow originated in Ethiopia. Congress and the Biden Administration must hold TextNow and other companies accountable.
“There’s absolutely no deterrent for (the companies) to provide the service to people conducting illegal activities,” communications consultant Fred Posner told Time magazine earlier this spring. “Even the feds, there’s not a lot they can do – unless we get an FTC or Congress that’s willing to put some bite into putting carriers somewhat responsible for allowing this type of traffic to cross their networks.”
Massachusetts, meanwhile, doesn’t have to wait for Congress to act. The state needs its own anti-swatting felony law, one centered on schools, that makes it clear this is a special, especially dangerous criminal category. The state’s current anti-swatting law makes it a mere misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to a year in jail.
Meanwhile, schools and police departments must continue to learn from their reactions to such incidents. While Monday’s response went wrong, thankfully no one was hurt.
Thus far, the Danvers Police Department has been transparent and forthcoming about what happened and why. That needs to continue as the investigation into the incident and response continues.
