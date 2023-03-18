Gov. Maura Healey’s announcement of plans to rescind remaining pandemic-related restrictions over the next several months is welcome news.
But it appears Healey’s actions will not directly apply to municipal government meetings, which during the height of the pandemic were universally remote. So in some communities – like Gloucester – remote meetings remain in place. Elsewhere across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, in-person meetings returned months ago.
State emergency orders allowing elected bodies to meet remotely expire March 31. The Legislature is mulling a bill that would extend the remote option until March 31, 2025. It is not clear if that bill has the support of enough legislators to pass.
It should not.
With the reason for social distancing and remote meetings coming to an end — as per both Healey and President Joe Biden — it is time for city and town officials to return to their respective city or town halls to conduct the public’s business.
Throughout the region, select boards, city councils and school committees returned to in-person meetings, with the flexibility for remote check-ins on an as-needed basis. This allows for “hybrid” meetings – a mix of in-person and remote attendance – if necessary.
In Lawrence, Council President Marc LaPlante said in-person meetings have been largely the norm since last year.
“We’ve been pushing for people to come in,” he said, referring to the nine members of the council. “We all try to show up. We get close to a full deck on normal Tuesday night meetings.”
He called Zoom meetings “a nightmare,” noting that people don’t know when to speak, or not speak.
“The whole flow of the meeting is disrupted,” he said.
In Methuen, acting City Council President DJ Beauregard echoed LaPlante’s comments that remote meetings come up short of in-person sessions.
“It’s tough to replace the opportunity for folks to come in person,” he said, referring both to councilors and members of the public.
Other communities that have come back to the in-person table include Amesbury, Newburyport, Peabody, Danvers and Salem, to name a few.
Most communities still hold subcommittee meetings over Zoom, which creates extra flexibility for members who have busy work and family lives on top of their duties as elected officials.
Overall, elected officials should be back to conducting business in person. There are no excuses not to do so, especially as Healey lifts vaccination, mask and social-distancing mandates. Giving an extension to March 31, 2025 — a full two years’ time – violates the spirit of public service.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association supports an extension, but only until July of next year. This would give cities and towns time to work out technical issues and meld in-person and hybrid participation, such as those cited by Gloucester city leaders.
In written testimony to a legislative panel, the MMA said recently that ending remote meetings on March 31 would be too disruptive to some communities across the state.
“Every city and town in the Commonwealth has dozens of councils, boards and commissions, many of which have relied on the option of remote meetings and the use of virtual platforms to conduct business,” the MMA said. “If the current authorizations lapse, thousands of public entities would be impacted across the state. Extending the current provisions to July 2024 would allow municipalities to maintain consistency while allowing for the flexibility they need to determine the remote options that make sense given limited capacity and limited resources.”
Pushing the remote option until March of 2025 is unnecessary and would only benefit a handful of communities that may be relying on remote meetings for the wrong reasons. Giving municipalities until next July, however, seems like a good alternative.
Two years – too much. Public meetings, folks. Come together.
