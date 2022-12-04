This weekend is the most popular for Americans to go out to purchase a Christmas tree. And while many people wait longer, given this year’s drought in the Northeast tree farmers are urging people to buy soon – especially if you want to cut down your own, because in that case it may already be too late.
Michael Smolak, owner of North Andover’s Smolak Farms, said while many families visit his property to chop down a tree as an annual tradition, this season the window for doing so was just four hours long, staff writer Christopher Roberson reports in a Page 1 story today. That’s because his crop was terribly depleted by the dry conditions of this past summer.
Like Smolak, tree farmers all over the region have been significantly impacted. They are largely relying on trees imported from Canada, which was not as heavily hit by the drought.
“While there may be enough trees for everyone who wants one,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, “the options may be more limited.”
To have a proper conversation about Christmas trees, it’s important to look back at history. Stories about their origins are plenty, and likely a variety of them are accurate for different places and times. But it is widely agreed the practice of bringing whole trees, or at least their branches, inside dates back to ancient pagan times, long before the advent of Christianity.
As winter approached, people were frightened. For them, the inability to grow crops and the risk of running out of the food they preserved to get through the barrenness of the season loomed. They spent dark, dark months far away from any neighbors, and wondered who may be lost to starvation or disease, and who they would see in the spring. They feared death.
So on or around Dec. 21 – the winter solstice – they celebrated. A new solar year was upon them – sunlight on the rise. The days would grow longer. Their ceremonies honored the opportunity for renewal. They symbolized hope.
For the Yule, which continued into January, fathers and sons gathered large logs – Yule logs – and set one end on fire outside. The community feasted and imbibed for days until the flame died out. Then, rejuvenated with bravery, they prepared to go home to make it through the remaining cold months.
They gathered evergreen branches to decorate, sometimes whole trees. And they chose the evergreen because it’s never without live foliage; it doesn’t shed until new foliage is fully formed. Symbolizing everlasting life, the evergreen brought health into their homes and made a promise that dark times would come to an end soon.
Today, so many centuries later, the vast majority of Americans – anywhere from about 70 to 80 percent depending on the survey – don’t need to go to a tree farm or roadside stand because their adornments have been safely kept in a storage area throughout the year. Most artificial trees are quite spectacular – some costing thousands of dollars – and were painstakingly purchased at the outset.
Rest assured they are nothing like the scratchy metal contraptions – the stuff of holiday assembly-project nightmares – from decades gone by.
However, for those who do get a live tree (and despite the tendency toward artificial trees, do not underestimate the market: Approximately 25 to 30 million live Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association) the most popular days for shopping are the first Saturday and Sunday of December, as aforementioned. This practice has roots in the start of Advent, the season when Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, on the fourth Sunday before the holiday (this year’s Advent Sunday fell earlier, Nov. 27, because Christmas is on a Sunday).
Some people like their trees thick and round, like the Abies balsamea – or balsam fir – which is favored for its pungent fragrance, and sturdy, lasting needles. Others take great pride in a tall tree that kisses a cathedral ceiling in the living or great room – perhaps a noble or Douglas fir, which in the wild can grow to more than 250 feet tall.
But alas, as experts warn, we may need to adjust our expectations a bit this year. No need to fret, though.
“The perfect Christmas tree?” questioned author Charles N. Barnard. “All Christmas trees are perfect.”
Or, as Linus Van Pelt expresses in “A Charlie Brown Christmas”:
“I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.”
May you find your perfect tree this season. And whatever it may be, let it invoke the spirit of the evergreen.
