U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Monday seemed, on the surface, like a bad idea. President Joe Biden, a Democrat just like Pelosi, was originally against it. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, was all for it, as were other Republicans. Except for one: former President Donald Trump. “Why is crazy Nancy in Taiwan?” he wrote on his social media platform. “Always causing trouble. Nothing she does turns out well (Two failed Impeachments, loss of House, etc.). WATCH!” he added.
Therein lies the true reason for Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. So she could make a point about Trump’s quest for ultimate power in the U.S. Her trip was as much a message to the international community as it was to U.S. voters.
“We take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” she said after landing in that country. “As Russia wages its premeditated, illegal war against Ukraine, killing thousands of innocents – even children – it is essential that America and our allies make clear that we never give in to autocrats. ... By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan – and all democracies – must be respected.”
“All democracies.” Given what we have learned from the Jan. 6 hearings, she certainly must be including the U.S. in the category of democracies facing possible extinction at the hands of an autocrat. Protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol that day, some armed, others carrying zip ties, many of them shouting, “Hang Mike Pence” while others threatened to murder Pelosi – were just steps away from taking irreversible action that could actually have toppled the republic. Pelosi knows this. And she knows Trump is to blame for the carnage that day, having riled up his followers and then refusing, until the last, possible moment, to call them off and send them home.
So while Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan riled up China’s leadership and went against the wishes of her own president, her larger message may be more important. China is like the big bully on the playground. The country swaggers around the globe, throwing money at countries it wants to co-opt while threatening to invade those that don’t accede to its autocratic wishes. What they did in Hong Kong is a good example of what they would probably do in Taiwan. In Hong Kong, the crackdown has been brutal.
“In 2020, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations, an independent think tank. “Since then, authorities have arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists, lawmakers, and journalists; curbed voting rights; and limited freedoms of the press and speech. These moves have not only drawn international condemnation but have also raised questions about Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub and dimmed hopes that the city will ever become a full-fledged democracy.”
The same thing could happen in Taiwan, although an invasion would be much more difficult, as the island nation sits about 100 miles off the coast. Another argument against Pelosi’s visit – that it would ratchet up tensions between the U.S. and China and possibly even prompt an invasion – seems reasonable given the fact that starting Thursday military exercises using live fire are expected to start in the Taiwan Strait and even stray into Taiwanese territory. Impinging on another country’s sovereign territory is considered an act of war. That doesn’t seem to matter to China.
Short of an actual invasion, it seems Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan worked out pretty well, showing how the U.S. doesn’t back down from playground bullies while also showing its voters and Donald Trump that the U.S. should never capitulate to dictators or wannabe autocrats.
