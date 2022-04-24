There’s something about April and Massachusetts — and it has to do with one special day that falls on the third Monday of every April that more people elsewhere should take note of.
Tell someone in almost any other state in the nation that you have the day off for Patriots’ Day and they’ll scratch their heads and say, “Huh?”
It’s not a federal holiday — although given what’s happened since it was created in 1894 in Massachusetts, maybe it should be.
Nine years ago on Patriots’ Day, which that year fell on April 15, two brothers detonated a pair of bombs near the finish line of the historic Boston Marathon, injuring 265 people and killing three. During the ensuing manhunt a security officer and a police officer were killed, as was the oldest brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev. The younger brother, Dzhokhar, was found hiding in a boat in Watertown on April 19 and now faces the death penalty.
This domestic terrorism incident is ranked up there as one of the most horrific in this nation’s history. David “Big Papi” Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox captured the moment with his declaration to the terrorists: “This is our f------ city.” It was one of the most genuine and heartfelt speeches ever given by a Boston athlete and personified how everyone felt.
But it goes far beyond that. Images captured from the finish line showed how first-responders leapt into action, tending to victims whose legs had been literally cut out from under them by the homemade shrapnel bombs. First-aid workers in the tents at the race’s end rushed out into the smoke and debris littering the finish line to tend to the wounded and dying.
A manhunt ensued that included federal, state and local law enforcement. The governor was on the phone with the president. Much like 9-11, but on a smaller scale, individual acts of heroism and selflessness marked who we are as citizens of this country and who we are as citizens of Boston, Massachusetts, and New England.
Those events alone should be enough to make Patriots’ Day a national holiday, but there is more to it than that.
The Boston Marathon is the oldest and some would say most prestigious 26.2-mile race in the world. Athletes from nearly every nation on Earth take part in the tradition of running, walking or rolling in the wheelchair division from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in downtown Boston. As chronicled by reporters for the North of Boston Media Group, runners from all walks of life take part so they can raise money for a host of charities.
Millions of dollars every year are raised for organizations like the American Liver Foundation and the Red Cross of Massachusetts. Charitable foundations that help the homeless such as Back on My Feet benefit, as well.
The Herren Project helps raise money to combat opioid abuse. Runners raise money for camps, hospitals, YMCAs and much, much more.
Patriots’ Day, from its inception, commemorates the date of the Battles of Lexington and Concord and the larger Battle of Menotomy (now Arlington) in 1775 — considered the start of the Revolutionary War, which ultimately led to independence from British rule. Only four other states recognize the holiday — Maine, Connecticut, Wisconsin and North Dakota.
Perhaps it’s time for Congressional leaders from the five states that currently recognize Patriots’ Day to petition their colleagues to establish the third Monday in April as a federal holiday. Nothing could be more American than the start of the Revolutionary War. Nothing could be more American than our nation’s response to the marathon day bombing.
Of course, from a purely New England point of view, one mustn’t forget the tradition of the Red Sox playing on Patriots’ Day — most recently wearing the blue and yellow jerseys — the same colors used in the marathon. What is more American than that?
