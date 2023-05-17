Massachusetts residents are moving out of state – and taking their money with them – at a faster rate than ever before.
This much we know is true, as it’s backed up by hard numbers in a new report from the Pioneer Institute, a Beacon Hill think tank.
The report, based on U.S. Census data, found that Massachusetts ranked fourth nationwide among states with the largest net outmigration of wealth between 2019 and 2021. Only California, New York and Illinois fared worse.
The state’s net loss of adjusted gross income to other states grew from $900 million in 2012 to $4.3 billion in 2021, according to the report’s authors.
In all, more than 110,000 residents have moved out of the state over the last three years.
What is less clear is what is causing the outward migration – high taxes, a higher cost of living, an aging populace, or the surge of remote work brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most likely, it is a combination of all four, and likely other factors yet to be discovered. But it is imperative that state leaders solve that particularly knotty math problem and devise a plan to stem the flow of people.
“Any time you are seeing a decline in population or flat population growth, it really highlights where there might be some concerns for your ability to fill critical roles and for business to grow,” Mark Melnick, director of economic and public policy research at the UMass Donahue Institute, told Fox 25 News. “For us to have a strong economy, it is going to be important for us to attract and retain workers to this region.”
The authors of the Pioneer Institute report lay the blame on taxes.
“Massachusetts’ inattention to tax and competitiveness policies is leading to a tsunami of departures,” said Jim Stergios, the institute’s executive director and a co-author of the report.
Key offenders, according to the report, were the 2022 approval by voters of the millionaires tax and the failure of legislative leaders to overhaul the estate tax. Both measures were aimed squarely at wealthier households.
Now, the report states, those wealthier residents are decamping for friendlier tax climates, primarily New Hampshire and Florida.
There are, however, other factors at play. Many Massachusetts residents moving to New Hampshire are doing so because the cost of living – primarily housing – is much lower.
Home prices have risen faster in Massachusetts than any other state since 1980, according to state housing officials. Middle class or millionaire, many are leaving the state to find something more affordable. Baby Boomers, meanwhile, are making their regular, post-retirement moves south.
And all of this comes against the backdrop of a world-altering, three-year pandemic that upended our personal and professional lives. The rise of remote work likely plays into the outmigration of state residents as well.
To be sure, there is much that can be done now to address the problem, most notably honestly and aggressively attacking the chronic shortage of affordable housing of all kinds. And the package of tax reforms offered by Gov. Healey – primarily cutting business taxes and updating the real estate tax – are modest but appear likely to gain approval from the Legislature.
But more sweeping efforts need to be based on hard, non-COVID-era data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.