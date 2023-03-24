Legislative leaders and then-Gov. Charlie Baker moved decisively to keep at-risk families in their homes at the height of the pandemic. Now, those eviction protections are about to expire, even though the post-COVID economic recovery hasn’t extended to those living paycheck to paycheck amid a housing crisis.
The solution is straightforward: Beacon Hill must extend the protections until lawmakers can fine-tune legislation aimed at a more permanent solution.
Currently – until March 31, anyway – tenants are protected by a section of state law known as “Chapter 257.” Under the law, eviction cases are paused when a tenant has a pending application for rental aid, such as the Rental Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program.
The pause is essential because eviction court proceedings and the rental aid application process rarely move at the same speed, leading families to be forced from their homes when assistance is merely days away.
Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless Associate Director Kelly Turley calls the law “a critical upstream homelessness prevention tool and effective force for housing stability.”
That’s why the Coalition for the Homeless and dozens of other Bay State advocacy groups are calling for an extension.
“Since going into effect in January 2021, at least 9,000 case continuances have been granted under the law, and untold numbers of tenants have been able to stabilize their housing and prevent eviction simply by having the chance to complete the rental assistance process,” the group wrote in a letter to state leaders.
“Allowing this critical tool to expire now could result in evictions where tenancies could have been resolved with rental assistance, pushing many families and individuals into homelessness,” they wrote.
The group wants the Legislature and Gov. Maura Healey to extend the law until July 31, 2024 “to allow more time for a permanent solution to be put into place.”
Massachusetts has been a pandemic-era leader, pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into rental assistance programs when residents were forced to stay at home and not work. It froze eviction proceedings during the pandemic, though those restrictions have since expired.
Now is not the time to risk forcing more families into homelessness.
The state’s emergency shelter program is at capacity, and the number of families living in state-subsidized hotel rooms has skyrocketed.
As of this week, there were more than 600 families living in hotels, according to the state, a nearly 55% increase in three months.
“Due to increasing housing costs, severely limited housing availability, and new arrivals to Massachusetts, the family shelter system is operating at capacity,” a state spokesperson told the Boston Globe.
Advocates pushing for the eviction extension rightly note that the number of families and individuals applying for RAFT benefits remains at high levels.
“Although the Department of Housing and Community Development has made efforts to streamline the program, the RAFT application process is complex and can require a significant amount of time for a tenant to gather their paperwork, the property owner to input their information, and the administering agency to process each application,” the group wrote.
“The unfortunate reality is that many landlords are simply unwilling to wait for RAFT funds – even if the result could be receiving money they are owed and preventing families and individuals from experiencing homelessness.”
It’s clear there’s still work to be done. Until that happens, the eviction protections must remain in place.
