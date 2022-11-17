In 20 House districts across the state, voters in dozens of communities had the option last week of expressing their opinion on a nonbinding referendum that calls for increased transparency at the Massachusetts Statehouse.
Overall, 85% of the 200,000 people who voted on the measure voted in favor.
In particular, the nonbinding measure calls for making public any committee votes taken by members of the House of Representatives. Currently, those votes are shielded from the public and the press, so it’s difficult if not impossible to hold legislators accountable for their committee votes.
It’s hard to believe that Massachusetts, which prides itself on its place in American history as one of the leading colonies in the fight for independence and democracy, would have such a poor record when it comes to transparency in government. The public’s right to know something as basic as how a state representative votes in one of the 30 committees in the House shouldn’t even be in question.
Fortunately, a nonprofit organization called Act on Mass – a coalition of progressive groups and unions – is working to pry open the secretive Statehouse, including not just legislators, the governor and the courts, but also law enforcement agencies.
The group placed the ballot questions strategically in legislative districts represented by leaders in the House with the hope that the votes by their constituents might lead or push them to reconsider the current practice of keeping votes private.
According to a story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, the message may be getting through.
For example, voters in the 8th Essex District, which includes Marblehead and Swampscott, approved the measure 83% to 17%, according to preliminary data.
Jennifer Armini, a Marblehead Democrat who was elected to represent the 8th Essex District, said she takes seriously the message that the district’s voters are sending with their approval of the referendum.
“It’s very clear from the numbers that our communities want committee votes to be public,” Armini said.
That has to be music to the ears of transparency crusaders in the state, who have fought for years to make the Massachusetts government more opaque.
The push for more access is part of a broader effort by advocates to shed sunlight on government documents, Wade reported. The state’s restrictive records law consistently earns Massachusetts failing grades from First Amendment groups.
The state police received the 2015 Golden Padlock award from the group Investigative Reporters and Editors for being the “most secretive” law enforcement agency in the country.
In 2016, the state overhauled its public records law for the first time in decades, which included limits on how much state and local governments, and police departments, may charge for copies of public records and set deadlines for agencies to respond to requests for information.
But lawmakers left in place many of the exemptions shielding the Legislature, courts and law enforcement agencies from disclosing certain records.
According to Erin Leahy, executive director of Act on Mass, the next step for their organization is to continue the grassroots campaign that educates voters on how to put pressure on their local representatives to open up public access to committee votes.
She said the legislation regarding open government has failed at the House and will be refiled. The Senate, meanwhile, has approved a similar measure.
“The House defeated it but we plan on filing it again and hopefully, seeing how their voters feel, we’ll move some representatives on the issue,” Leahy said.
State reps. listen to their constituents, aka voters, so Leahy advises people to write letters to the editor of local newspapers, send emails, and become educated on the issue.
As the saying goes, “We don’t know what we don’t know.”
In other words, if we don’t even have the basic information about what our elected leaders are doing, how are we supposed to know who to vote for? But, sadly and cynically, maybe that’s the point: They don’t want us to know.
