Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker has an opportunity to make a powerful statement about transparency and police accountability in his handling of the case against former Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon.
Every few months, it seems, a new report comes out detailing the excesses and outrages in the Methuen Police Department when Solomon was at the helm. The most recent says the former chief acted more like “a don in an organized crime family” than an officer of the law.
This latest report from the STIRM Group recommends that Solomon should face criminal charges for his conduct as the city’s police chief.
Solomon retired in January of 2021, shortly after a report from then-Inspector General Glenn Cunha said the chief plotted with the head of the department’s superior officers union to dupe city officials into approving police contracts that would have paid some captains more than $500,000 a year.
Solomon himself was paid more than $325,000 a year, making him one of the highest-paid police chiefs in the country.
The money grab, sadly, was only one of many transgressions in the department, as outlined in several internal and outside investigations.
Among the most egregious was Solomon’s hiring of former City Councilor Sean Fountain, a political ally, as a full-time police officer, despite the fact that Fountain had no police training, was too old, lived outside the city, and had been arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
“Solomon’s efforts to hire Fountain as a full-time police officer might have been characterized as grossly negligent were it not known that the efforts were also purposeful,” the authors of the STIRM Group report stated. “There is no innocent explanation for what occurred here. Pure and simple, this is a textbook case of public corruption.”
Last week, Fountain, who was fired in 2020, was arraigned on eight counts of conspiracy, forgery and violating employee standards of conduct. That would be embarrassing enough for Methuen and its Police Department if there weren’t other potentially damaging consequences.
Fountain was involved in roughly 65 criminal cases from 2017 to 2020, and all of those cases have now been called into question, Tucker’s office wrote in a letter to defense attorneys last week.
“Former Officer Fountain may have … lacked the necessary training to exercise police powers” under state law, Assistant District Attorney David O’Sullivan wrote.
“This and other information … may provide a ground for impeachment and is being disclosed for this reason.”
The district attorney’s office is working to identify cases where Fountain filed reports or affidavits, or was an actual or potential witness, O’Sullivan said.
Staff writer Jill Harmacinski reported Sunday that Fountain recently testified in a New Hampshire murder trial that was connected to Methuen and Lawrence.
While Fountain was fired and is facing criminal charges, and the head of the superior officers union during the contract boondoggle has resigned his position, Solomon has not faced sanction and remains retired and collecting his pension.
The STIRM report notes that former District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and then-Attorney General Maura Healey both declined to bring charges against Solomon. Now the statute of limitations is drawing near.
“Time is quite literally running out on some of these crimes,” the authors wrote.
For better or worse, Tucker inherited this mess. Now it’s up to him to address it swiftly and openly, in a way that helps restore trust in the Methuen Police Department and honest officers everywhere.
