Neo-Nazi groups have been sowing the seeds of hate on the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley with increased vigor and openness in recent months, and it is up to public officials and, ultimately, we as citizens to make sure their vile message doesn’t take root.
And let’s make no mistake: The matter is urgent. Racist and antisemitic acts are becoming increasingly common. They cannot be tolerated as a part of daily life in Essex County.
That, however, seems to be the recent trend. Earlier this summer, pamphlets promoting a white supremacist group were left at homes in Ipswich, Hamilton, Peabody and Danvers. The flyers, delivered overnight, promoted the “National Socialist Club — 131.”
The Anti-Defamation League said the group’s members “see themselves as soldiers at war with a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race,” and “seeks to form an underground network of white men who are willing to fight against their perceived enemies through localized direct actions.”
Those actions include pamphleting, graffiti, vandalism and, more recently, open demonstrations. Last Saturday, roughly a dozen masked group members stood outside a children’s drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain, chanting “NSC-131” anti-pedophile slogans for the duration of the event.
The group’s leader, 23-year-old Christopher Hood of Pepperell, was arrested after the event following a scuffle with a counter-protester.
These are not isolated incidents. There were 388 reported extremist and antisemitic incidents in Massachusetts last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League. That’s up from 123 incidents five years earlier. Sadly, it seems hate groups are finding their message resonates in some corners of New England.
Later this fall, two men, believed to be members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, will stand trial after being charged with spray-painting white nationalist propaganda on a bridge abutment at the Salem commuter rail station last summer.
It was that same group, Patriot Front, that marched through downtown Boston days before the Fourth of July.
While their ideas are racist, antisemitic garbage, such groups can’t simply be written off as attention-seeking grandstanders. Often, words are followed by violence. After Nathan Allen was arrested for murdering two Black people in Winthrop last summer, investigators discovered antisemitic and racist writings downloaded from the internet in his home. A neo-Nazi group has been linked to a 2020 plot to “blow up” a Jewish assisted-living center in Springfield with a five-gallon gas cannister.
The poison extends into school systems such as Danvers and Marblehead, where racist and antisemitic graffiti has surfaced with depressing frequency.
“It seems likely that anyone looking to recruit or seduce young folks into white supremacy and similar groups would find kids who are already engaged in such speech to be likely candidates,” Alice LoCicero, a psychologist and faculty member at the Wright Institute in Berkeley, Calif., and a former faculty member at Boston Medical Center, told WGBH.
Turning back the tide of hatred will require the efforts of lawmakers, public safety officials, and the general public. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced plans for a hotline to make it easier for citizens to report white supremacist activity in their area. In the meantime, residents should report such activity to their local police department. Small acts of hate, when tolerated, set the stage for larger, more violent actions.
So we must speak up when we see racist, antisemitic acts. And we must come out in support of those targeted by neo-Nazi groups — not just with a Facebook post, but with concrete action. We must stand with the victims of such attacks, who are often left feeling alone and afraid. We have to call on our leaders to press for change, and stand with them when they do.
An attack on any one of us is an attack of all of us. And to stand silent is to be complicit. It is time for all of us to speak out against these groups before they take permanent root.
