The stark divisions among the citizens of the United States — already at historic levels — grew even wider in recent weeks when Supreme Court decisions drove protesters to the streets, and the Jan. 6 Commission hearings unfolded, revealing how close the country came to a Constitutional meltdown.
Without making a judgment on the issue, it is clear that the court’s 6-3 vote overturning Roe v. Wade runs along the same partisan divide that is also so prominent nationwide today.
Of the nine justices, six who were appointed by Republicans voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. The other three, appointed by Democrats, voted against it.
Clearly, the tension in this country that has been so prevalent since the 2016 election of former President Donald Trump was mirrored in that 6-3 Supreme Court decision. And whether right or wrong, the outcome sent shockwaves through the country. But this is not the only Supreme Court decision that has galvanized the left while the right stands by and applauds.
There was also the decision on gun rights in New York state, another 6-3 vote along the same partisan lines that prevailed in the abortion ruling. The court struck down a handgun law, making it easier for New Yorkers to carry one in public.
“The court made clear that the Second Amendment’s guarantee of the right ‘to keep and bear arms’ protects a broad right to carry a handgun outside the home for self defense,” according to a report on the website scotusblog.
The ruling was cheered by right-wing groups, many of whom are already armed to the teeth. Left-wing organizations meanwhile admonished the ruling, which was made in the wake of recent mass shootings that have taken the lives of dozens of children and adults across the country.
The court also tackled the thorny issue of church vs. state in several recent decisions, highlighting divides between Christian and non-Christian Americans.
In one decision that hit close to home, the court ruled in favor of Christian group Camp Constitution, which wanted to fly a flag emblazoned with a cross at Boston City Hall.
The court also endorsed the use of taxpayer money to pay for students to attend religious schools under a Maine tuition assistance program. And a majority of justices backed a Washington state public high school football coach who was suspended by a local school district for refusing to stop leading Christian prayers with players on the field after games.
At the same time, the Jan. 6 hearings are highlighting how close the country came to what could only be called a coup d’etat. Testimony by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson painted a picture of Trump attempting to grab the steering wheel of the SUV he was a passenger in so he could drive to the Capitol to lead the insurrectionists in their efforts to thwart the counting of the electoral college ballots that affirmed now President Joe Biden’s win in the November 2020 election.
A single Secret Service officer, sworn to uphold the Constitution and not the whims of an out-of-control outgoing president, may have saved the Republic. Others that day displayed similar acts of heroism, and some of them paid for it with their lives.
Nonetheless, recent polls show that Americans remain divided along party and geographic lines, with red states thinking the “Big Lie” was made up, while blue states maintain Trump should be convicted for his role in the insurrection.
That’s how far apart we are. If the question of Trump’s guilt or innocence were ever to make it to the Supreme Court, it’s easy to imagine that a 6-3 vote would not be far behind.
