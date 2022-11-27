While many Americans may not even know where Qatar is on a map (it’s a tiny, oil-rich nation jutting out into the Persian Gulf from the coast of Saudi Arabia), many others may not realize that the Middle Eastern monarchy is hosting the World Cup.
In case anyone out there doesn’t know, the World Cup is the largest soccer (futbol/football) tournament on the planet. And for the first time in eight years, the United States Men’s Soccer team qualified for the event.
Last week, the “lads” on the “pitch” battled to a 1-1 draw against the country of Wales (which, until roughly 1997, wasn’t even its own country, having been part of the United Kingdom — which it still is, but that’s another discussion). And Friday afternoon, they defied widespread predictions that they would handily lose a game against England in a surprise no-score game that gives them a chance to move forward to the round of 16.
For the typical U.S. sports fan accustomed to high-scoring football and basketball games, a 1-1 tie is almost as boring as a 0-0 tie.
But when talking about soccer what matters — other than getting a win — are the nuances of what some call “the beautiful game,” a phrase coined by a British broadcaster in 1958.
For anyone who has watched Premier League soccer games on weekend mornings, it’s easy to see why the name is fitting. Teams of 11 men on each side move the ball up and down the field in ebbs and flows. The ball arcs across the wide “pitch,” as it’s called, deftly handled by a player, who then may dribble it up the field or pass it off to a teammate in a fluid, never-ending game of keepaway.
They use their heads, chests, shoulders, hips, feet and sometimes even their rear ends to control the ball and direct it where they want it to go.
They just can’t use their hands. And this may be one reason — along with low scores — the game hasn’t taken off in this country as many expected it to back in the 1970s when it was introduced on a large scale in youth leagues.
Somehow, American football, basketball and baseball, along with, to a lesser extent, ice hockey, hold sway in this country. There simply isn’t enough bandwidth for soccer — although the sport valiantly and constantly tries to attract new viewers and participants. The women’s U.S. team has done a lot for the game, attracting both male and female viewers of all ages.
The Apple-TV show “Ted Lasso” has probably had an impact on the popularity of the game, as well. It depicts an aw-shucks American football coach taking over a British professional soccer team. Based on the plot, he was hired to fail, but his relentless can-do spirit and uplifting personality (portrayed joyfully by actor Jason Sudeikis) render him a sports hero in his own right.
The show personalizes the game, making it accessible to viewers, much like U.S. films and shows have personalized American football — think “Friday Night Lights,” “Any Given Sunday,” and “Jerry Maguire,” for instance.
Some 12 million people watched the World Cup game between the United States and Wales. Even more watched Friday’s game against England. In fact, it was predicted to be one of the most viewed soccer games in United States history.
The U.S. lads didn’t disappoint their long-suffering fans. Though we have watched the women’s U.S. team dominate their World Cup rivals over the past decade or so, the men’s team has struggled — outclassed by stronger European, Middle Eastern, African and South American teams.
But this U.S. team is different. They show a sophistication that was lacking in prior years. Their youth, fitness and finesse are on display on a world stage. It is a great coming-out party for the U.S. men, long considered the doormat of World Cup soccer. Leading up to the game against England on Friday, commentators discussed how many goals the Brits would win by.
That’s not even close to what happened.
U.S. fans will undoubtedly remember the 1950 World Cup, when a ragtag team of part-time players defeated England in the first round of what is still considered the biggest upset in tournament history.
In “the beautiful game” it’s important to remember that anything can happen — and that games aren’t won or lost based on stats and numerics, but on heart and soul.
The U.S. men’s team played with more heart and soul than the English did, with the result being a scoreless tie. The U.S. can move on to the next round of the tournament with a win against Iran. The players showed they can play with one of the best international teams in the world, as they dominated play for much of the game against England and came so close to winning the match.
With that kind of momentum, it seems a good bet that the U.S. will win Tuesday against Iran. So, in the words of American footballer and beloved former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: “Let’s gooooo!!!”
