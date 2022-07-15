“There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
— “Hamlet,” Act I, Scene 5
As talky and world weary as he was, even Shakespeare’s loquacious Hamlet would likely be left at a loss for words upon viewing the new pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Unveiled earlier this week by NASA, the images offer a glimpse of the universe as it was 4.6 billion years ago, almost unimaginably vast and mysterious, and yes, beautiful. The project, which took decades to bring to bear, is a stunning achievement of human imagination and innovation and must be celebrated as such.
The telescope, NASA’s successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, took nearly three decades and $10 billion to design, build and launch into space. While the Hubble orbits the Earth, the Webb telescope orbits the sun, roughly a million miles away. Launched last Christmas Day, it arrived at its destination a month ago, then spent roughly 30 days unfolding Its array. And this week, the first images found their way back to humankind.
And they are stunning. Glittering galaxies billions of years old freckled against an infinite black canvas. A “stellar nursery” where new stars are born. The pulsating last gasps of dying stars, gone billions of years before the images reached Earth. Every new image outdoing the last. And all of it almost unimaginably ancient.
“Some days we take baby steps in exploration, some days we take leaps,” NASA astronaut Anne McClain wrote on Twitter. “This is a leap. A vivid, beautiful, fantastic leap.”
And it is a leap into the past.
“Light from these galaxies took billions of years to reach us,” NASA wrote when releasing the images earlier this week. “We are looking back in time to within a billion years after the Big Bang when viewing the youngest galaxies in this field. The light was stretched by the expansion of the universe to infrared wavelengths that Webb was designed to observe.”
But the mission — expected to last at least five years, with hopes the telescope will last 10 — is about more than pretty pictures. It’s about what scientists back home can glean from them.
“Researchers will soon begin to learn more about the galaxies’ masses, ages, histories and compositions,” NASA said. Already the Webb images are showing whispers of water vapor on a distant exoplanet, raising questions on whether it would be inhabitable.
“The growth in our understanding of the universe will be as great as it was with the Hubble, and that is really saying something,” Alan Dressler, an astronomer at the Carnegie Observatory and a key figure on the development of the Webb telescope. “We’re in for a great adventure.”
Significantly, we are not embarking on the adventure alone. NASA worked with the European and Canadian space agencies on the Webb project, which involved more than 300 universities, organizations and companies across 29 U.S. states and 14 countries.
“Better together,” NASA said. “International collaboration gave us the most powerful space telescope ever made, and the deepest infrared views of the universe ever seen.”
As stunning as it is, the power of the Webb telescope comes nowhere near capturing the vastness of space. “Webb’s image covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground,” NASA said.
While that tiny grain of sand Webb has revealed “thousands of galaxies in a tiny sliver of a vast universe,” there is still so much to discover.
And in these dark times on planet Earth, that is cause for celebration, and for hope.
