A snowbird from the northern United States who winters along the Gulf Coast of Florida was quoted after Hurricane Ian saying she had “never lost everything in a blizzard.”
In other words, as bad as the weather gets up here, it’s never as cataclysmic as what just happened in Florida, and — knock on wood — it probably never will be.
In fact, once again New England residents and the millions of visitors who flock here in the fall are being treated to one of nature’s most epic displays of beauty with the changing colors of our forests and woodlands.
Furthermore, after what can only be described as a dry, hot, miserable summer, September and especially October have been good to us, with a nice mix of rain and stellar sunny, warm days and cool, temperate nights. It’s like the region wakes up in the fall, with festivals, apple-picking adventures, Halloween month in Salem, Mass., and much, much more.
Many residents sigh and complain about the snow in winter — driving in it, shoveling it, scraping ice off car windows, salting down walkways and driveways. Others take advantage of winter by downhill or cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, skating, ice-boating or ice-fishing, and just the simple pleasures of having a snowball fight or building a snowman.
More importantly, as the snowbird who lost everything as a result of Ian remarked, blizzards can be bad, and may result downed trees and lost power, but they don’t create the kind of wholesale destruction wrought by a Category 4 hurricane. We should consider ourselves extremely lucky in that regard. So go outside, breath in some fresh, fall air, and take a hike in the woods, rake some leaves, drive into the mountains, or drink a cup of Dunkin’ coffee on the back porch while admiring the leaves in your yard.
Go to a football, soccer or field hockey game — high school, college or pro. Bundle up in a blanket in the stands if it gets chilly. Sip a hot beverage from the concession stand.
Weather like this doesn’t last forever. In fact, it’s incredibly fleeting, so enjoy it and be thankful for what we have while saying a prayer for those who truly did lose everything in one of the worst storms of any kind ever to hit the United States.
There are so many things going on on the North Shore and throughout the Merrimack Valley. And there is simply no excuse to sit inside and watch TV.
Here’s a sampling of some fun things to do:
- Stroll down Andover’s Main Street until the end of the month and admire the scarecrows decorated and posted on light poles as part of an education fundraiser. The creativity is amazing. There are also many more fall festivals throughout the region, even though the grand-daddy of them all, the Topsfield Fair, has come and gone.
- Go apple-picking. And while you’re there, get some cider donuts, quite possibly the best culinary invention known to mankind. The locations are endless: Brooksby Farm in Peabody, Mack’s Apples and Farm Stand in Londonderry, Boston Hill Farm and Smolak Farms in North Andover, Russell Orchards in Ipswich, Connors Farm in Danvers (which also has a cool corn maze), Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury, Mann Orchards in Methuen. The list goes on and on. Check local websites.
- Go for a hike in the woods. Again, the list of locations for this activity is seemingly endless, but includes places like Dogtown Common and Ravenswood Park in Gloucester, Coolidge Reservation in Manchester, Crane Reservation in Ipswich, Bradley Palmer State Forest in Hamilton/Ipswich, Harold Parker State Forest in Middleton/Andover/North Andover, Winnekenni Park in Haverhill, Plum Island in Newburyport, any number of town- or AVIS-owned conservation properties in Andover.
- Go for a bike ride. The number of rail trails cropping up all over the place makes it easy to get some exercise while enjoying the quiet of the great outdoors. The stunning growth of the rail trail network in the last 10 years has made it impossible to mention all of them, but some of the gems include the Newburyport Clipper City Rail Trail, Salisbury’s Ghost and Marsh trails, the Amesbury Riverwalk, the Danvers Rail Trail which is linked to neighboring rail trails, and more rail trails in Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, Derry, Londonderry, Windham and Salem, N.H.
These are just a handful of activities we are fortunate enough to live amongst. There are many, many more — like playing bocce on the beach, going horseback riding in the woods, meditating at your favorite outdoor spot, reading a book on a park bench. The options are limited only by our imaginations. Get out and enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.