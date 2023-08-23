Two of the region’s families are in mourning this week after separate tragedies in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
It is a sad reminder that the waters of northern New Hampshire can be just as dangerous as the summits, especially this year, with heavy rains fueled by climate change swelling the rivers. Those rivers are full of ice-cold, fast-moving water and slick, slippery rocks, not sand, meaning it can be incredibly difficult to get to shore if you fall.
On Sunday, Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence died while trying to rescue his stepdaughters from the Swift River in Albany, N.H. Initial reports from New Hampshire State Police said he died rescuing a mother and child. However, in a Boston Globe report Monday his mother, Becky Parr, said he was rescuing his stepdaughters.
According to the initial state police report, “The mother and child became stuck in an area with fast-moving water. The father attempted to rescue them and ultimately became caught in the current himself. The mother and child got to shore, and bystanders helped bring the victim to the shoreline, where CPR was performed. He was ultimately pronounced deceased.”
Last Tuesday, Melissa Bagley of Lynn died while trying to rescue her 10-year-old son from the waters of Franconia Falls in Lincoln, N.H. Bagley and her family were visiting the popular swimming hole when the child slipped into the water. He was pulled to safety, but Bagley, a mother of four and the wife of an Everett policeman, could not be revived. Her wake is scheduled for Wednesday in Peabody.
“Melissa exemplified the epitome of selflessness by making the ultimate sacrifice for her family,” her friends wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Left in the wake of her departure is her loving husband and four beautiful children who will now need to learn to navigate life without her.”
So, too, will Parr’s loved ones.
“He gave his life to rescue these girls,” Becky Parr told The Boston Globe. “He has a big heart; he’s kind. He always, always put himself last.”
So far this year there have been 14 rescues for 24 people, said Stephen Solomon, chief of the Conway Village Fire District. In a typical year, he said, there are about a half-dozen river rescues.
“We’re seeing a lot more problems on the rivers,” he said in the Globe report.
It’s a problem compounded by several factors: the rainier summer leading to stronger, deeper currents, the growing number of tourists and visitors to the area, and the fact that the White Mountains are the closest thing the region has to wilderness. There are miles of river and dozens of swimming holes, advertised and otherwise. And unlike, say, Hampton Beach, there are no lifeguards and few signs warning swimmers of danger.
“The everyday reminder is that this is not an amusement ride,” Solomon said. “This is a wild river, and it is inherently dangerous.”
We here in New England are accustomed to hearing warnings about the dangers of Mount Washington and its sister summits. Now, with the advent of soaking summers, it’s clear we need to treat the region’s rivers with the same circumspection.
