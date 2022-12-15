As any resident of coastal New England knows, living on the doorstep of the Gulf of Maine has its ups and downs.
In the summer, the enormous body of water stretching from Cape Cod to Maine and into Canada often has a cooling effect — bringing refreshing ocean air to warm summer nights. In the winter, the opposite is often true, with the Gulf bringing warmer air to shivering residents from Swampscott and Salem, to Salisbury and Seabrook. Even the tidal Merrimack River, which sucks water in from the North Atlantic all the way up to Haverhill and Lawrence, has a cooling and heating effect, although certainly not as pronounced.
So what happens when that giant air-conditioner/heating pump starts to change its characteristics? For 900 years, scientists say, the Gulf has been cooling off. More recently, that trend has shifted. The Gulf is now the fastest-warming large body of ocean on the planet. The impact of that warming trend — the causes and the effects — is being studied zealously by scientists from across the country and the world.
But it’s not hard for observant local residents to see the impact of that change.
It’s evident in how many layers of clothing we put on before heading outside for a walk or a run. If it’s as warm as it was at the start of December — for example, above 50 degrees for six of the first 10 days of the month in Gloucester — a long-sleeved T-shirt should work just fine. Then for the past five days, the temperature dropped to below average temperatures, according to weatherspark.com, a website that does a nice job of keeping track of trends and presenting them in an easy-to-digest manner. With a strong wind, “layer up,” as the saying goes. Might be time to break out the long underwear!
November was even more pronounced, with above-average temperatures for 20 out of the 30 days of the month.
Scientists said that 2021 recorded the warmest-ever average temperatures in the Gulf of Maine. This year, apparently, was a little cooler.
The reason given, simply put, is that the Gulf Stream — that massive current that runs up from the Bahamas to Canada — is becoming warmer and spreading its influence further toward the Eastern United States. Meanwhile, the submarine’s colder currents, which come from the Northern Atlantic, are slowing down, bringing less cool water to mix with the warmer water. The result: a warmer Gulf of Maine.
Most scientists acknowledge that climate change, or global warming, is the primary cause of this shift, as glaciers melt and the polar ice cap shrinks due to high levels of carbon being pumped into the atmosphere by everything from cars and trucks to coal-fired power plants. Human activity, most assuredly, continues its relentless attack on the environment.
As governments around the world grapple with how to reduce climate change, folks living alongside or near the Gulf of Maine, or who make their living from the sea, are feeling the effects of that change.
Last summer was brutally hot. That cooling effect we expect from the Gulf never really happened. It got hot during the day and stayed hot all night. Anyone trying to sleep without air-conditioning knows that.
The warmer water is affecting fishermen, as well, as certain species are driven further from shore while others that don’t ordinarily show up this far north are cropping up in nets and on hooks.
Lobstermen, already reeling from increasingly harsh regulations protecting whales, have also seen changes in the behavior of our favorite summertime boiled crustacean.
The impact is being felt further north, too, where record-high temperatures are being experienced in Vermont and Maine. In a drought-stricken region, ski resorts are relying more and more on man-made snow — which comes, of course, from local, depleted water sources.
Time will tell if changes implemented by countries around the world, including the United States, to reduce climate change will be enough to reverse the changes in the Gulf of Maine. As residents of New England, our welfare — and the welfare of the environment — depends on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.