“Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…”
Forty-five years ago, it was the tagline to “Jaws 2” and the deadly great white shark. In 2023, however, it may as well be referring to another menace beneath the waves: fecal coliform bacteria.
It’s not the stuff of summer blockbusters, to be sure, but worrisome nonetheless when it’s found in the waters off our beaches, as it has been with increasing regularity this year.
Nearly half the state’s public beaches – 274 in all – were potentially unsafe for swimming last year, according to the Environment Massachusetts Research & Policy Center’s latest report on bacteria testing.
Pollution is “still plaguing too many of the places where we swim,” the report’s author, John Rumpler, Environment Massachusetts’ clean water director, told Statehouse Reporter Christian Wade. There are solutions to the problem, many which the group pointed out in its report. But those remedies will not come cheaply and will require a significant outlay of state and federal money.
Much of the pollution enters local waters thanks to stormwater runoff and antiquated sewer systems, including so-called combined sewage overflow systems like the ones in the Merrimack River, which often discharge raw and partially treated sewage into waterways during heavy rains.
That leads to beach water pollution, which in turn can lead to a variety of ills in humans, including skin rashes, pinkeye, ear, nose and throat problems, dysentery, and respiratory ailments.
It’s an issue that doesn’t recognize municipal boundaries.
Lynn’s King Beach, for example, often sees bacterial levels that are hundreds of times higher than is considered safe for swimming. Tests at King’s found unsafe water bacteria levels on at least 60 out of 93 testing days in 2022, according to the report. That trend continues in 2023.
In Beverly, meanwhile, many of the city’s popular beaches were shut down for significant stretches of the Fourth of July holiday week as testing revealed unsafe levels there.
They are not alone. In all, more than 60 Massachusetts beaches have seen closings in recent weeks.
While there are other contributors to the problem, the key culprits are the region’s aging and inadequate sewer systems.
In its report, Environment Massachusetts calls for increased investment in upgrading those systems, specifically “repairing, modernizing and expanding access to sewage systems using funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law and other sources; enforcing pollution limits for sewage treatment plants; and ensuring proper maintenance of residential septic systems.”
As the report notes, there is money available from the federal infrastructure act passed in 2021. But that cash is only a drop in the ocean when compared to what is actually needed.
Just consider the challenge faced in cleaning the Merrimack River, which has been bedeviled by fecal contamination for years. There are dozens of communities along the waterway, each with their own sewer systems. While some are worse off than others, all are in need of attention.
The same problem holds true on our coastline.
The solutions are not inexpensive. Gloucester spent more than $120,000 trying to address bacteria problems at a tiny sliver of Good Harbor Beach. Lynn is considering spending $25 million on a UV light system to kill bacteria. And an $128 million investment is pending for the Merrimack overflow issue.
The work has just begun.
“While past infrastructure investments have resulted in cleaner water in many places,” Rumpler said,”we still have work to do to stop the flow of pathogens at some of our beaches.”
We agree.
