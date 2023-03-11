It’s nice to know that Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll haven’t forgotten about us folks on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley.
This week alone, Driscoll visited Lawrence, Gloucester and Haverhill, discussing a wide variety of topics, including open space, federal funding for sewer projects, and small business development, among other things.
It’s a playbook the Charlie Baker-Karyn Polito administration perfected during their eight years in office, using tools like the Community Compact Best Practices Program to help cities and towns improve and streamline their operations.
While no such formal program exists yet with the Healey-Driscoll administration, it is still heartening to see the duo making an effort to keep in touch with local officials. During the pandemic and the Zoom era, face-to-face meetings were nonexistent.
Now, as the mask mandate and social-distancing guidelines have been relaxed, it is vital that the governor and her co-pilot — a former local official herself as mayor of Salem — keep an eye on the needs of communities throughout the state.
The importance of substantive and ongoing dialogue between local and state officials can’t be overstated, as the challenges faced by communities are never-ending. Financial help from the state is obviously necessary, particularly in places like Lawrence, where the city and school budgets are heavily subsidized by taxpayers.
Wednesday in Lawrence, the discussion was less about finances and more about green space, as Driscoll highlighted the “commitment to environmental justice and climate investments the administration will be making in groups such as Groundwork Lawrence,” according to a story by staff Reporter Jill Harmacinski in Thursday’s edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
While she was short on specifics, Driscoll’s visit nonetheless brought out numerous city officials, as well as Jorge Hernandez, the education and workforce program director at Groundwork Lawrence, a local nonprofit that specializes in environmental issues.
Speaking at an old toxic waste site that has been reborn as the 5-acre Manchester Street Park, Driscoll vowed to return to the city with more funding for open space purchases and rejuvenation.
Meanwhile, also Wednesday, Driscoll was the featured speaker at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, where she discussed the $150 million Gloucester must spend on its wastewater treatment plant to bring it into compliance with a formal agreement the city recently reached with the federal Environmental Protection Agency. According to a story by Gloucester Daily Times Reporter Ethan Forman, Driscoll said the cost of the treatment plant will be shared in some way between the federal and state governments, and the city of Gloucester.
She said such a large project is hard for any community to take up on its own.
“There’s obviously some communities that are stepping up to make contributions, as well as the state and federal government, so we have never been at a better time in terms of the financial landscape to ask,” she said. “We are going to need some time to kind of figure out how we can be helpful and where we can assert ourselves.”
On Thursday, Driscoll returned to the Merrimack Valley, where she sat in on a small business roundtable, hearing from business owners and local officials about the needs of the community.
Mayor James Fiorentini noted that small businesses are the backbone of the economy and are facing a number of challenges post-pandemic.
“We have supply-chain problems, inflation problems, and not being able to find enough help problems,” said Fiorentini, speaking on behalf of business owners. “And then we have the problem of unemployed people who can’t get to work, the problem of not enough housing and the problem of not having enough places for businesses that want to come here.”
Driscoll noted the important relationship between city and town businesses and local and state governments.
“We have a symbiotic relationship in that your success is our success and our success is your success,” she said. “Investments we make are sometimes one-time capital investments that are game-changers.”
She added that the budget put together by the administration “has opportunities for resources to help on the ground. We’re doing a lot of listening and trying to put together expenditure plans that think about how we can support long-term economic prosperity and put Massachusetts in the driver’s seat not just for our revolutionary past, but for a very bright future.”
It’s refreshing to hear Driscoll admit to not having all the answers. How can she, as she and Healey have only been in office for a couple of months. It’s important, however, that as the administration matures it also comes back to these communities with more specific answers to their questions, if not outright solutions.
