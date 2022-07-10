Fenway Park is full of lawbreakers. So is the Garden. And don’t get us started on the crowd at youth hockey games.
A 1963 law makes it illegal to scream “profane, impure language or slanderous statements” at players and officials at sporting events. It calls for $50 fines for violators.
Pony up, everyone.
The measure is still on the books, one of dozens of odd, outdated statutes that are part of the law of the land in Massachusetts. Not all of them are amusing, however, especially in light of the sharp rightward turn of the Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade last month, sparking a nationwide debate on whether other rights long seen as inviolable were suddenly at risk.
Legal experts, for example, fear that lawmakers will not look to upend Griswold v. Connecticut, which established that married couples have a constitutional right to privacy to buy and use contraceptives without government restriction. That 1965 decision is similar to Roe v. Wade, which found the Constitution also protects the right to privacy to choose whether to have an abortion.
The Roe decision “makes it very hard to see what these other rights have left to stand on,” Katharine Franke, director at the Center for Gender and Sexuality Law at Columbia Law School, told Changing America.
Some fear the next attacks will focus on Lawrence v. Texas, which barred states from making same-sex intimacy a crime, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage.
“This is a real retreat from the way that the court conceived of rights just even in Obergefell … which viewed the Constitution as a kind of a living document that responds to the realities of today,” Michelle Banker, director of reproductive rights and health litigation at the National Women’s Law Center, told Changing America.
What does this have to do with liberal Massachusetts? Some of the state’s outdated laws strike right at the issue of privacy, including those that criminalize sodomy, sex between unmarried couples and so-called “unnatural acts” between consenting adults.
Most of the time, these laws are simply ignored. But not always.
When the state Supreme Judicial Court approved same-sex marriage in 2003, then-Gov. Mitt Romney told local clerks not to officiate at same-sex weddings for out-of-state couples unless they relocated to Massachusetts. Romney, a Republican, cited a 1913 law prohibiting marriages of out-of-state couples if the marriage would be considered illegal in their home state.
That law was repealed five years later. Now it’s time for similar laws to go, state Sen. Joan Lovely told Statehouse reporter Christian W. Wade. Lovely is a lead sponsor of a bill that would eliminate many of the outdated statutes. The bill has made it through the Senate and now awaits action in the House.
“Relationships between consenting adults are some of the most private and intimate parts of our lives, and government does not and should not be able to criminalize those relationships,” Lovely said.
And the Roe decision is relevant in the Bay State. While abortion is legal in the state under a 2020 law, Wade reported, a pair of statutes that became law between 1845 and 1847 refer to abortion as “procuring miscarriage” and make it illegal for anyone to perform an abortion or provide information, tools or medicine needed to facilitate one. Those laws are still on the books and have to go.
“The government has no business in people’s sex lives,” said Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, a co-sponsor. “By removing harmful, homophobic and transphobic language from our statutes we are taking a well overdue step to ensure the letter of the law promotes equity and justice for the most vulnerable members of our population.”
He’s right. The Senate has done its job. It’s time for the House to act.
